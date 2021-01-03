Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: Player ratings as Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio combine to sink the Celtics | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid started the new year on a positive note after seeing off Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Alfredo Di Stefano in La Liga.

Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio scored a goal each in either half as Los Blancos returned to winning ways to provisionally go top of the table.

The Celestes offered precious little attacking-wise and never really appeared to take something off from this game.

Real Madrid player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

An easy clean sheet for the Belgian tonight as he didn't face a shot on target. His tally now stands at seven for the season in La Liga.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

He had a lot of space down the right flank to run into and utilized it well to create chances.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

The Frenchman showed good positional awareness and drove the ball forward on many occasions. His tally of eight clearances in the match was twice as many as anyone else.

Nacho - 7.5/10

He truly stepped up in the absence of Sergio Ramos and turned in a stellar display, even making a vital clearance off the line and a crucial block towards the end to deny Santi Mina.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

The 25-year old was good at both ends and continued to have a huge impact on Real Madrid's fortunes.

0 - @realmadriden are unbeaten in their 29 league games with @ferland_mendy in the Starting_XI since last season (W22 D7); compare to their six defeats without him as starter player (W14 D5 L6). Talisman pic.twitter.com/S7f4QuJSi6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2021

Luka Modric - 8/10

It's hard to believe the Croat is 35, given his imperious work-rate. He worked hard to regain possession and launched counter-attacks, including the one which culminated in Asensio's goal following a superb block in the midfield.

Nobody is performing as good as Modrić in La Liga this season.



Argue with yourself. pic.twitter.com/MXfTKvJn5a — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (@ModricEle) January 2, 2021

Casemiro - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid CDM was aware of Celta's threats on the counter and held his ground well during an intense first half before breezing through a relatively comfortable second. He made four tackles, three interceptions, and completed 87% of his passes.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

He was underwhelming in the first half as Celta Vigo controlled the ball, but his influence grew in the match after the break when Real Madrid wrestled control of possession. The German completed 94% of his passes, some of which were out of this world.

Lucas Vazquez - 8/10

A simple finish to open Real Madrid's account followed by a simple pass to assist Asensio, Vazquez had it as easy as you like.

Karim Benzema - 6/10

Unlike his attacking counterparts, Real Madrid's talisman, Karim Benzema had a rather frustrating evening as he spurned a couple of good chances. The striker was also sent through on goal by Kroos in the second half but dragged his effort just wide of the post.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

A wonderful performance to start the year with. The Real Madrid youngster assisted Vazquez from a superb counter-attacking move before getting on the scoresheet with a confident finish, his first goal of the season.

Marco Asensio scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/f1DswNhuh4 — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

Substitutes

Eden Hazard - 7/10

The former Chelsea star came on for the final 15 minutes of the match and looked sharp.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

He had approximately 10 minutes in the game but barely even got a whiff of the ball.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The young Norwegian replaced Modric during the closing stages for his first piece of action in over a month.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Valverde added some fresh legs to the midfield after Kroos appeared to had run out of steam.

Mariano - N/A

The last change of the night, Mariano replaced Benzema to see out the final few seconds.