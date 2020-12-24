Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: 5 talking points as Los Blancos pick up crucial win | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid picked up a victory against Granada on Tuesday, with second-half goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema giving the hosts a 2-0 win at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

In what was a dour first half devoid of chances, neither side managed to stamp a foothold on the game to test the opposition keeper, although the major talking point of the half came eight minutes before the break.

Rodrygo picked up the ball and charged on a darting run down the left flank before falling down inside the box clutching his hamstring. The referee waved play on before signaling for the Real Madrid medical team, and it was decided that the Brazil international was not fit to continue.

He was immediately replaced by Marco Asensio, who had a hand in the opening goal, providing the cross from which Casemiro scored in the 57th minute.

This prompted the visitors into action and they managed to fashion some good chances, although the Real Madrid defence stood firm.

There was a moment of uncertainty when VAR had to check a potential penalty for a handball by Casemiro but after a lengthy consultation, it was deemed not to be a penalty.

With Granada pushing men forward for an equaliser, space opened up at the back, and Benzema punished the Andalusians with a well-taken goal in the final minute of additional time.

The victory means Real Madrid are once again level on points with city rivals Atletico Madrid (having played two games more) at the top of La Liga.

Here, we shall have a rundown of five talking points from their victory over Granada.

#5 Real Madrid keep momentum going

Real Madrid have won six consecutive games

A massive turnaround in December has seen Real Madrid breathe life into what was a previously fledgling campaign. This victory against Granada means that Los Blancos have won six games on the trot in all competitions.

Although the hosts hung on for dear life for large parts of the game, they were good value for their victory and put in an experienced shift against Granada.

The victory means that Real Madrid will go into the festive period in buoyant spirits ahead of their trip to Valencia to take on Elche.

#4 Defensive solidity comes to the fore once again for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's defence has been solid

When Real Madrid won La Liga last season, they did so on the back of a defensive resoluteness post-lockdown.

The capital side were compact and notoriously difficult to break down, with just six goals conceded and six clean sheets kept in 11 games when football resumed.

The start of the current season saw Real Madrid struggle to shut out opponents but Zinedine Zidane has gotten back to basics, and his side are once more defensively solid.

Against Granada, the defending champions brought their defensive A-game to the fore and ensured that their visitors did not fashion too many clear-cut chances.

With Real Madrid not exactly firing on all cylinders in attack, their defence has to be top-notch if they are to achieve their objectives. Based on their recent performances, Sergio Ramos and co. are up to the task.