Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca: Rating Los Blancos' players as they return to the top of La Liga

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga after they outclassed Mallorca at home on Wednesday night. Goals from Vinicius Jr. and club captain Sergio Ramos helped the cause, with Los Blancos now level on points with Barcelona but ahead due to a greater head-to-head record.

Just like they did in the reverse fixture that ended in their favour (1-0), Mallorca set the tempo early on in the game, forcing Thibaut Courtois to thwart a long-range effort from Iddrisu Baba.

Real Madrid scored through Vinicius, but there were claims over a Dani Carvajal foul on Dani Rodriguez in the build-up. Much to the disgust of the away faithful, the goal stood even after a VAR check. A stunning free-kick from Ramos in the 54th minute put the relegation-threatened side to the sword.

From then on, it was no looking back for the Galacticos, who have now won four on the bounce and extended their unbeaten home run this season to 16 matches. They established control over proceedings throughout the game, barring a couple of attacks from the visitors.

On that note, we rate the hosts in their win over Mallorca.

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois was called into action early on to deny Baba but his saves during the rest of the game were routine. The Belgian remained a commanding presence between the sticks and earned a well-deserved clean sheet.

Daniel Carvajal - 6/10

Dani Carvajal was lucky to not have been held guilty for the foul early on but did exceptionally well considering the fact that he has started each of the last four matches. He offered variety on both ends of the pitch, while also starting the move for the controversial opening goal.

He should have taken better care of Iago Junior, who was allowed to pick crosses in with acres of space in front of him.

Sergio Ramos - 8/10

Sergio Ramos was far better defensively, apart from a few blips in concentration when there was too much gap between himself and Raphael Varane early in the game. However, he organised the backline well, maintained possession and scored a truly wonderful free-kick that now takes him to three goals in the last four matches.

8 - @realmadriden captain Sergio Ramos is the first defender to score 8+ goals in a single @LaLigaEN season since Ezequiel Garay for Racing in 2006/07 (9). Courageous. pic.twitter.com/WU6qBPgUbY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 24, 2020

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10

Raphael Varane, arguably the best defender for Real Madrid since the restart, was largely disciplined at the back. He also tidied up whenever Ramos left a bit of space behind, but his ability to cover ground quickly stood out.

He was tasked with sucking out the threat of Ante Budmir, and he did so splendidly. Varane chipped in with another spotless display.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Ferland Mendy has his share of issues on the defensive end, but with Madrid bossing possession and the duo of Gareth Bale and Vinicius shielding the wider areas, he had the freedom to overlap and whip crosses in.

There was one particular cross that was weighed to perfection, with the right pace, whip and height on it. It was a shame no white shirt could get on the end of it.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Federico Valverde has been made to adapt to different roles since the restart and on Wednesday, he played as a deep-lying pivot. The Uruguayan was fine with shielding and defending, but gave away possession cheaply by losing the ball in dangerous areas. Nevertheless, he grew into the game when Los Blancos had more of the ball.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Luka Modric enjoys picking out the forward players from a deeper role, starting attacks and finding through passes between channels.

The Croatian brilliantly laid it to Vinicius for the first goal, while also leading the press against Mallorca to pile the pressure back on them. However, he accumulated a yellow card that will see him suspended for the next game.

Gareth Bale - 5/10

Gareth Bale was made to drop into narrow positions that don't suit his style. He was made to cover for Carvajal and join in with the midfield. The explosive winger couldn't offer anything in front of goal, portraying his lack of appetite and interest in influencing results.

Vinicius Jr. - 9/10

Vinicius Jr. tormented the Mallorca defence through his ferocious pace

Vinicius was absolutely electric against Mallorca. He ran across the turf with pace and purpose, directed accurate passes and looked only towards the goal whenever he took hold of the ball.

He could have had a hat-trick on another day but showed his composure when he slotted past Manolo Reina in the 19th minute. He was unlucky to have hit the frame of goal as well.

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Eden Hazard was seen playing just behind Benzema, in between the two defensive Mallorca lines where he got to express himself, interchange passes with the striker and take on opposition bodies. The little magician intelligently found space in between the channels.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Karim Benzema was heavily involved with Hazard early in the game, but even when he moved to the wider positions, he continued to be the unselfish presence he always is. However, it certainly reduced his impact on proceedings.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Toni Kroos was brought on to establish a stronger foothold of the match. He sat back, kept the ball ticking into various parts of the pitch and ensured there was no space for the Mallorca players to break into. It certainly allowed Madrid to have more of the ball.

Marco Asensio - 5/10

Marco Asensio didn't have much time to repeat what he did at Valencia. He wasn't as lively, as his side aimed to play more sideways than forward.

Isco - 6.5/10

Since coming on, Isco was at the centre of all Real Madrid attacks. The link-up play, control, balance and fluency he exhibited were easy on the eye.

Brahim Diaz - N/A

Brahim Diaz would have been the icing on the cake had his low shot reached the bottom corner. Reina, who was in remarkable form, had his fingertips to it.

Mariano Diaz - N/A

Played too little to be judged.