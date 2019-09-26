Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna: 3 reasons why Los Blancos won | LaLiga 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 26 Sep 2019, 05:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid's players celebrate the opening goal

Two consecutive wins for Real Madrid and they have put the spectre of a dreadful Parisian night somewhat behind them. Los Blancos beat Osasuna and are top of the LaLiga standings with Atletico Madrid to come this weekend.

As expected, Zinedine Zidane made more than a few changes to the side for the midweek game, with one eye on the Madrid derby. It was an intense encounter against the capable visitors, but in the end, Madrid's fledglings and a sprinkle of first-teamers did the needful.

Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo were enough to guarantee all three points for the capital club, as Zidane continues to weave his magic.

Real Madrid overcame an impressive start by the visitors when Vicinius Junior's shot from outside the box beat Ruben Ivan Martinez for the opener in the 36th minute, and it was followed by an emotional celebration from the Brazilian youngster.

Rodrygo came on for Vinicius late in the second half and his impact was instant, as he raced on the left towards the Osasuna box from the halfway line, cut in, and sent a clinical low strike past Ruben to cap his debut with a goal.

With this victory, Los Blancos will go into the Madrid derby this weekend in pole position, one point above their crosstown rivals.

In this article, we analyse a few reasons why Los Blancos won this one:

#3 Compact defending by Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane - Tactical masterclass

The heavy loss to PSG in Paris must have been rock bottom for Real Madrid, as in the following game against Sevilla, we saw the makings of an astute defensive orientation from the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

They kept a solid defensive shape, hunted in packs, and the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale weren't shy to get in on the defensive side of things.

Against Osasuna, we saw more of the same. For this one, the likes of Nacho and Alvaro Odriozola didn't overlap much, and Osasuna had only one notable breakaway in the first period, due to Nacho giving away possession. However, Los Blancos recovered from that blunder.

The new defensive system is a pragmatic one, and Los Blancos are already reaping early rewards with 2 consecutive wins, as well as 2 clean sheets.

1 / 2 NEXT