Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna: Six observations and tactical review | LaLiga 2019-20

Parshva Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 29 // 28 Sep 2019, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Real Madrid keep the momentum going?

Goals from teenage Brazilian prodigies Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes propelled Real Madrid to the top of the LaLiga table and established a one-point lead over rivals Atlético Madrid heading into the Madrid Derby.

The victory marked the third consecutive victory for Zinedine Zidane's side in LaLiga.

After a rather sluggish start to the game, Vinícius Júnior produced a moment of individual brilliance to break the deadlock in the 36th minute before debutant Rodrygo Goes enlightened the Bernabeu faithful with a goal of supreme quality to take the game beyond the reach of Osasuna.

Here are six observations from Los Blancos' mid-week victory against Osasuna.

#1 Zidane rekindles the 'B' team memories from 2016-17

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Considering the injury concerns and the Madrid Derby, the Frenchman made no less than eight changes to the side that faced Sevilla at the weekend, with just Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro retaining their spots.

It was a throwback to his famous 'B' team formula that conjured success for him during the double-winning 2016-17 campaign.

During 2016-17, players such as Danilo, James Rodríguez, Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Mateo Kovačić, Isco, Kiko Casilla, and Nacho were the faces of Zidane's rotational ploy.

This season, however, with most of these players having left the club and the rest injured, the likes of Fede Valverde, Vinícius Júnior, Luka Jović, Álvaro Odriozola, Alphonse Areola, and Lucas Vázquez have stepped up in the absence of instrumental figures.

Advertisement

It was because of this formula that Zidane was able to create a historic team and win a Champions League three-peat.

This is not the end though, as Zidane has emphasized how LaLiga is the most important trophy for him. And there is no denying that he will have to rely on second-string players to help him overcome the hurdles that a 38-game season brings along with itself.

1 / 4 NEXT