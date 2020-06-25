Real Madrid 2-0 RCD Mallorca: 5 things we learnt from the game | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid got back to the summit of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Highlighting five talking points from Los Blancos' victory over Mallorca.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga

It was a fairly straightforward victory for Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, with goals from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos handing the capital side a win over Mallorca.

With their ancestral home undergoing renovations, Los Blancos had to make do with the much smaller stadium named after their legendary player.

Real Madrid started on the front foot, with Eden Hazard and Vinicius both forcing smart saves from Manolo Reina. The hosts finally got the breakthrough their efforts deserved when the Brazilian forward finished off a brilliant team move in the 19th minute.

In the second half, Sergio Ramos was on hand to score his 8th league goal of the campaign, sending Real Madrid back to the summit of La Liga.

Here is a rundown of five things we learnt from the fixture.

#1 Real Madrid send a statement of intent

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is well poised to win La Liga

Heading into this season, Zinedine Zidane made it exceedingly clear that Real Madrid's priority this term is to win La Liga. While it might not have been smooth sailing throughout the season, Los Blancos are well poised to dethrone their archrivals Barcelona from their perch.

With the Catalans having dispatched Athletic Bilbao with a late goal on Tuesday to initially go three points clear at the summit, the onus was on the capital side to prove their mettle and they did so with distinction.

The victory sees Real Madrid move on to 68 points, level with the Catalans but having the advantage due to their superior head-to-head record. Given the struggles currently being experienced by Barcelona, the money would be on Real Madrid pipping them to the finish line.

#2 Zinedine Zidane tinkers with the starting lineup

A major accusation levelled at Zinedine Zidane throughout his short managerial career at Real Madrid is his supposed lack of inventiveness and deficient tactical acumen, with the Frenchman often sticking to a tried and tested formation.

More often than not, his side usually line up in a traditional 4-3-3 system, with a midfield base comprising of Casemiro and Federico Valverde, while one of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos acts as the link between midfield and attack.

However, against Mallorca, Zizou took the unusual step of playing a two-man midfield, with Modric pairing with Valverde in the absence of the suspended Casemiro.

This opened up extra space in attack and all four slots were occupied, with Eden Hazard playing through the middle as a 'false nine' flanked by Vinicius and Gareth Bale, while Karim Benzema led the line.

Despite the unfamiliar system, the players adapted quickly and were on the front foot, with all four attackers testing the Mallorca goal in the first half.

#3 Gareth Bale fails to take advantage

Gareth Bale was a passenger during Real Madrid's win over Mallorca

It is no secret that things have not panned out well for Gareth Bale since completing his world record transfer to the Bernabeu in 2013. While his quality is not in doubt, his injury problems and questionable attitude have caused severe tension between him and the Real Madrid faithful.

This season has been especially difficult for the Welshman, with his manager telling him in no uncertain terms that he was not wanted at the club. Having seen a winter transfer to China collapse at the death, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has since been stuck in limbo.

The 30-year-old was handed a rare start against Mallorca and he failed to take advantage. He was continuously on the peripheries of the game- bar a first-half shot that drew a save from Reina- and was outshone by his attacking counterparts, which is rather disappointing considering that he is the second-highest-paid player at the club.

At this stage, Bale leaving Real Madrid is undoubtedly the best option for everybody involved and unfortunately, he did not do too much to improve his standing against Mallorca.

#4 Luka Romero enters the record books

Every season brings with it a hyped wonder-kid who is earmarked for big things. Despite not playing for one of the traditional sides in Spain, Luka Romero has recently been garnering significant press coverage due to his incredible talent and performances for the Mallorca youth sides.

His stock was given a massive boost when he came off the bench for Idrissou Baba in the 86th minute. With the move, Romero wrote his name in the annals of La Liga by becoming the youngest debutant in the league's history, stepping onto a top-flight stadium at the age of 15 years and 225 days.

With Real Mallorca struggling to retain their top-flight status, it might not come as a surprise if one of the bigger sides in the country swoop in to secure his signature.

#5 Captain Fantastic steps up to the plate

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored his 8th goal of the season from a free-kick

In the eyes of many, Sergio Ramos is the best defender of his generation and while he might be football's pantomime villain, even his fiercest detractors would have to admit to his greatness.

Fresh from breaking Ronald Koeman's La Liga record for most goals scored by a defender with his 68th league goal against Real Sociedad, the Spanish international went one further by converting a spectacular free-kick against Mallorca, ten minutes into the second half.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the summer of 2018, the 34-year-old became Real Madrid's de-facto penalty taker. Despite his stellar record from the spot, many would have been surprised when he stood over a free-kick on the edge of the box, especially considering that it was more suited to a natural left-footer like Gareth Bale.

As it happened, that did not matter to Ramos, as he expertly bent the freekick over the wall and beyond the reach of Reina. It was his eighth La Liga goal of the campaign (the highest in his career) and given the precision of the freekick, it would not come as a surprise if Ramos becomes the player to take most of Real Madrid's set-pieces.