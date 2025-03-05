Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Five talking points as Los Blancos best Los Rojiblancos in first leg

Dancing feet and delicate finishing were the deciding factors when Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeau in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash. The European champions continue to morph into “final boss Madrid" and secured a comfortable 2-1 victory thanks to a brilliant finish by Brahim Diaz.

Madrid opened the scoring just four minutes after Federico Valverde found Rodrygo in space and the Brazilian dazzled his way into the box before finishing past a despairing Jan Oblak. Julian Alvarez continued his impressive campaign with Atleti when he drew them level in the 32nd minute with a glorious strike that gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. Brahim Diaz settled the match after he danced into a favorable position in the Rojiblancos box before passing the ball into the back of the net.

The recently concluded Madrid derby is one of the most enthralling matches in all of European football and will be on the lips, minds and eyes of every football fan for at least the next three days. Five talking points from the game are:

5. Are we sure Federico Valverde is not a right-back?

Despite preferring a role in midfield, Federico Valverde has not just been sufficient for Real Madrid at right-back, he has marveled. The Uruguayan was at his best today against Atletico Madrid, setting up the opening goal and covering every blade of grass on his flank in a performance that will make it hard for Carlo Ancelotti to see Valverde as anything outside one of the best right-backs in tht world.

4. Atletico Madrid are shockingly fluid going forward

Atletico Madrid are a team that run miles in a game, are as disciplined as a legionary maniple and hilariously attack with a ferocity and fluidity that is easy to miss. Real Madrid could have easily conceded more to the pressing and passing traps Diego Simone sprinkled throughout his teams phases with and without the ball. Los Blancos did not blow Atletico out of the water, the Spanish side put on a good fight.

Los Blancos managed just seven shots from inside the box while Los Rojiblancos managed five. Atletico will be pleased that they have maintained the attacking edge that has seen them score in their last 11 games.

3. Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid super star

One of the best things to come out of Real Madrid’s victory over Atletico Madrid is the adulation Rodrygo Goes will receive. The Brazilian was phenomenal to watch and a source of annoyance to the Atleti defense and attack.

Despite his glorious finish turning out to be the tamest of the night, Rodrygo played an integral part in his side's win. He was delightful in the match, making four recoveries and winning the two tackles he made.

2. Raul Asencio, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos successor?

It is genuinely mind boggling to come to terms with the fact that a defender as talented as Raul Asencio was just waiting in the Real Madrid wings. The Spanish defender was fabulous against Atletico Madrid, with his strength, determination and aggression reminiscent of a young Sergio Ramos.

Los Blancos have a gem on their hands and the defender looks set to be a valuable asset to the European champions following another fine performance for Carlo Ancelotti.

1. Antoine Griezman, take a bow

There are not many players as hardworking and industrious as Antoine Griezman. The Frenchman’s constant running, range of passing and football intelligence is rarely talked about, but against Real Madrid, the Atletico Madrid forward was a delight to watch.

Griezman ran his socks off for 71 min, he won three tackles, five recoveries and three out of four duels in a busy display for Diego Simone’s side.

