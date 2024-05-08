Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 agg.): Bavarians' Player Ratings as Manuel Neuer's late error costs them heavy | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Bayern Munich squandered a second-half lead as they lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, April 8. The result sees Los Blancos qualify for the final 4-3 on aggregate, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel fielded a strong lineup for this contest as the two sides were tied 2-2 on aggregate prior to kick-off. The first half did not seem to indicate the scoreline would change as both sides struggled in the final third. Real Madrid had more of the ball but failed to create clear-cut chances as they hit the target just twice in eight first-half attempts.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, could not penetrate the hosts' defensive lines very well. As a result, they had very limited opportunities in the first period, with two shots but both on target. Neither side could trouble the scorekeepers in the first period as they were deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the interval.

The second half was a similar story in terms of possession as Real Madrid kept the ball for slightly longer than Bayern Munich. However, the visitors drew first blood as Alphonso Davies scored a lovely curler to put the Bavarians 1-0 up in the 68th minute. He received the ball from Harry Kane on the left flank, before driving infield, cutting-in on his weaker right foot and beating Andriy Lunin all ends up.

Real Madrid did their best to mount a quick comeback but almost saw the game slip away. Davies seemed to have grabbed his second goal just five minutes after the first, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check. The hosts were then gifted an equalizer following a grave error by Manuel Neuer in the 88th minute. Joselu grabbed his second of the night in the 91st minute as Los Blancos won 2-1.

That said, let's take a look at Bayern Munich's player ratings.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Neuer made five saves throughout the game, including one fully-stretched save to deny Real Madrid in the second half. However, he also made a mistake which led to Los Blancos' equalizer in the 88th minute.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Kimmich had a decent game in defence as he won five duels, making three tackles and two clearances. He also played one key pass.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

De Ligt was solid at the back for Bayern Munich as he won nine duels, making a game-high 10 clearances, six tackles and two blocked shots.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Dier had a decent game at the back for Bayern as he won four duels, making seven clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

Mazraoui put in a decent performance on the left flank as he won three duels, making two clearances and one block.

Konrad Laimer - 6.5/10

Laimer had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 91% accuracy and won five duels.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 6.5/10

Pavlovic had a decent outing for Bayern in midfield.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Sane was kept extremely quiet by Real Madrid's defense as he failed to attempt a single shot on target and could not provide any key passes or crosses either.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Musiala had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won four duels.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Gnabry made a decent start to the game but was subbed off midway through the first period.

Harry Kane - 7/10

Kane had a good game as he attempted three shots, with two of those on target. He also played two key passes and won five duels.

Substitutes

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

Davies changed the complexion of the game for Bayern Munich with his goal. He also won two duels and made one interception.

Min-jae Kim - 6/10

He replaced Sane in the second half but could not make much of an impact.

Thomas Muller - 6/10

Muller replaced Musiala in the end and did not do enough.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - N/A

He came on with very few minutes left to play and hence does not warrant a rating.