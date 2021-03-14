Real Madrid 2-1 Elche: Madrid Player ratings as Karim Benzema nets stoppage-time winner to save blushes | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid left it late but saw off a spirited Elche 2-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in a 2020-21 La Liga game to keep their title hopes alive.

Karim Benzema was the hero for the reigning champions as the Frenchman scored twice after the break, cancelling out Dani Calvo's goal for the visitors.

Los Blancos struggled to create too many clear-cut opportunities, but Benzema was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance in the opening stanza. The visitors punished them Real Madrid for their profligacy when Calvo broke the deadlock in the 61st minute by heading in a corner.

With the holders amping up the pressure, Benzema equalised with a header of his own and then volleyed a sensational strike into the far post in the 91st minute.

Real Madrid put the pressure back on Atletico before their game with Getafe this evening

Real Madrid survived another scare and secured all three points to keep up the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid. On that note, let's have a look at the Real Madrid player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Thibaut Courtois could do nothing about Calvo's header, but other than that, the Real Madrid custodian had little to do.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

His ball-distribution was accurate, and positioning was perfect. However, Raphael Varane was uncharacteristically beaten in the air, as Calvo got the better of him in the build-up to Elche's goal.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

The Real Madrid captain was back after two months and went about his business as usual. With Elche rarely threatening from open play, Sergio Ramos also roamed forward to help out in the attack.

Sergio Ramos is back from injury and makes his first appearance since 14 January

Nacho - 6/10

Nacho was barely seen in the game until his long-range effort late on.

Casemiro - 6/10

As usual, the Brazilian was a huge threat from set-pieces but couldn't do much about the two half-chances late on. Casemiro went to ground too easily from a corner, and Elche punished him and Real Madrid for that.

Lucas Vazquez - 5/10

It was another very average performance from Lucas Vazquez. Besides providing energy and making a few runs, he offered too little, both offensively and defensively.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

It wasn't a great outing for Ferland Mendy either. He couldn't make too many inroads from his flank and almost conceded an own goal with a poor touch.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Federico Valverde laid one key pass in the game, and that was just about it for the Uruguayan.

Isco - 5/10

It was another stinker from Isco. One has to wonder what is his worth to the side anymore. The Spaniard has lost the spark that had made him a highly-rated player during his early Real Madrid days.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

Besides two key passes, the Brazilian was ineffective in attack. Vinicius Junior didn't muster a single effort at goal either.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

After missing a great chance in the first half, Karim Benzema redeemed himself with a second-half brace by scoring a sensational winner in stoppage time.

Karim Benzema has scored 15 LaLiga goals this season, the eighth season in which he has reached the landmark for Real Madrid.



A crucial brace today to secure all three points for Real.

Ratings of Real Madrid Substitutes

Luka Modric - 7/10

What an inspiring substitution he was! Luka Modric brought Real Madrid's attack back to life and then assisted Karim Benzema with a sublime cross for the winner.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

The German Toni Kroos kept the ball moving and made one key pass too.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

Eden Hazard had no noteworthy impact on the game.

Rodrygo - 7/10

One moment of quality saw Rodrygo assist Frenchman Karim Benzema for the winner as Real Madrid completed their comeback.