Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: 3 standout players in the fixture | La Liga 2019-20

Aditya Hosangadi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid maintained a fine run of results by narrowly edging past a promising Sevilla side and moved to the top of Spain's La Liga, albeit with a game in hand. While the manner of the victory wasn't particularly exhilarating, Zidane will be pleased that his side maintained their composure and sealed three important points.

The game was no cakewalk for either side. Sevilla was intent on using the pace on its flanks, but the team from Madrid did well to keep the duo of Sergio Reguilon and Jesus Navas relatively quiet. The midfield saw several tactical battles as both teams struggled to stamp their authority on the game.

In slight contrast to a cagey first half, the second half witnessed both sides aim for the jugular, as spaces began to open up all over the pitch. While clear-cut chances were still hard to come by, both teams managed to get on the scoresheet in the second half. Real Madrid was marginally superior in the latter stages of the game and managed to create a few opportunities.

While they may have ended up losing an important fixture, Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla proved their mettle yet again with a display worthy of a top-four spot. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be thoroughly pleased to have come away from a difficult game with three points in the bag. Here, we take a look at 3 players who made the fixture an engaging spectacle

Honorable mentions: Sergio Reguilon, Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric

#3 Eder Militao

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

For the better part of the decade, Sergio Ramos has been Real Madrid's go-to defender. The Spaniard has been at the heart of everything good and bad about Real Madrid and is famous for showing up when his team needs him the most.

Prior to kick-off, Sergio Ramos walked into the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, wearing a fashionable suit as opposed to the white of Real Madrid. While Madrid's Supercopa silverware was being presented by their injured captain, 22-year-old Eder Militao took to the field on his birthday.

The young Brazilian defender was consistently put under pressure by the likes of Luuk de Jong and Franco Vazquez, but stepped up to the plate and put in a commendable shift. He also chipped in with two crucial interventions to prevent Sevilla from profiting from clear-cut chances.

Sergio Ramos is not getting any younger, and talented center-backs have been in short supply in the recent past. If Eder Militao can further improve on excellent performances such as these, the future of Real Madrid's back-line will suddenly look a lot brighter.

1 / 3 NEXT