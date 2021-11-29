Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: 5 hits and flops as Vinicius Junior wonder goal secures late win for Los Blancos | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to beat Sevilla 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior were on target for the hosts after Rafa Mir gave the visitors the lead.

The Spaniard caught Los Blancos napping when a corner was played in, planting a fine header into the far post. About 20 minutes later, Carlo Ancelotti's side were level after Benzema pounced on a mistake from Yassine Bono to tap home into an empty net.

While the first half was engaging and end-to-end, the match slackened off after the break, and a draw seemed like a distinct possibility. However, with only three minutes of normal time remaining, Vinicius struck a breathtaking long-range goal into the top corner to win it for his side.

Real Madrid went four points clear at the top following the victory, while Sevilla remained in fourth place. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

Hit: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius won it for Real Madrid in style.

After struggling to deliver on his initial promise, Vinicius Junior has finally burst into life this season. He continued his rich vein of form against Sevilla with a sublime winner.

Collecting the ball on the edge of midfield, the Brazilian broke into his trademark dribble. After finding a massive gap in Sevilla's defence, Vinicius thumped home a volley into the top-right corner.

It was a goal of the highest quality, straight out of the top drawer. It was also reflective of a player currently oozing tremendous confidence as Vinicius struck his ninth league goal of the season.

Flop: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Bono made a mistake that led to Real Madrid's goal.

Sevilla custodian Yassine Bounou had no chance with Vinicius' wonder goal. But he could've and should've done better in the first that led to Benzema's equaliser.

He failed to control a powerful shot from range from Eder Militao. The Moroccan spilled the ball against the post while attempting to catch it.

Benzema latched on to the rebound after getting to the ball first, smacking home into an empty net to bring Los Blancos level. Bono was left on the floor in a heap, with regret written all over his face.

