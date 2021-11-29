Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Player ratings as Vinicius Junior screamer wins it for league leaders | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinicius Junior won it in style for Los Blancos with a sublime finish in the 87th minute after Karim Benzema canceled out Rafa Mir's opener.

Both teams looked bright in the opening half and had plenty of chances to score more, although the second period was relatively more apprehensive.

A raft of second-half changes put the home side on the ascendancy once again and eventually got the winner through a fantastic hit from the in-form Vinicius.

Real Madrid opened up a four-point lead at the top of the league table and will face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Sevilla are down to fourth after this defeat and will be in action against Cordoba in the Copa Del Rey on the same day.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid and Sevilla:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Vinicius scored a lovely goal to win it for Los Blancos

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

Vinicius stole the show with a screamer but Courtois was the unsung hero of the match, making some important saves to keep his side in the tie.

Daniel Carvajal - 5/10

While he was good offensively, Carvajal was dreadful in his own half, making a number of errors on the ball and also going into the books for a cynical tackle on Marcos Acuna.

Eder Militao - 7/10

He made three interceptions and seven clearances in the match but Militao also left Mir unmarked for Sevilla's goal while his long passes lacked accuracy.

David Alaba - 8/10

Top performance from the Austrian defensively, even making a stupendous clearance off the line, while he posed a threat going forward too, making two shots.

Ferland Mendy - 7.5/10

The Frenchman was at his ball-carrying best for Madrid with his fine dribbling skills although he sometimes lacked the final ball.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Not a great night for the midfield maestro by his own lofty standards, a fact further cemented by his substitution, Madrid's first of the night along with Asensio.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

The workhorse was once again doing all the dirty work for Madrid but looked unsettled by Sevilla's press while his positioning was questionable at times.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

The best midfielder of the night, Kroos was tidy in possession and laid some excellent passes in Madrid's offensive phases of play.

Marco Asensio - 6/10

He's looked bright lately but Sevilla managed to subdue him last night although Asensio also wasted two good chances in the game.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

The in-form striker was a huge menace for the visitors throughout and even brought Madrid level with a goal. Also wrote a new record to his name.

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

His game was all about that finish, winning it for Madrid late on with a fine goal.

Substitutes

Federico Valverde - 6/10

He replaced the ineffective Asensio but was totally anonymous.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

The youngster didn't have the impact that Ancelotti would've liked to see.

Nacho - N/A

The game was almost up by the time he came on.

Lucas Vazquez - N/A

The Spaniard, too, had little time on his hands when subbed on.

