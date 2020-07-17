Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: 5 Hits and Flops | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid won the Spanish La Liga for a record 34th time as they cruised to a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Thursday. Two goals from Karim Benzema ensured victory for the hosts as Vicente Iborra's goal proved to be a consolation for the visiting Villarreal side.

It was an incredibly satisfying night for Real Madrid overall as their rivals and title challengers Barcelona went down at home to Osasuna in a shocking 2-1 defeat.

Real Madrid are now 7 points clear at the top of the table with 86 points from 37 games played. This home win against Villarreal means that Los Blancos will finish this season unbeaten at home.

Real Madrid were on a 10-game winning streak going into the fixture. The last time they had such a winning run was back in 2016 during Zinedine Zidane's previous spell. Coincidentally, the winning run was broken by a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.

Real started the game in ultra-offensive mode as both full-backs Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal created good chances for the hosts. Not just the full-backs, but the midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also made some sublime passes to Karim Benzema in the initial stages.

Finally, the combination of Modric and Benzema worked when in the 29th minute, the Croatian midfielder slid a through ball to Benzema who made no mistake with his finish..

The second half started with an energetic response from Villarreal as some of their personnel replacements showed creativity in the final third. But in the 77th minute, Sergio Ramos won the possesion just ahead of the half-line and stormed into the Villarreal penalty area. The Real Madrid captain was taken down inside the box as the home side were awarded a penalty.

There were some crazy scenes at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Real Madrid's penalty was disallowed following an infringement by Karim Benzema. But the Frenchman rose up to take the spot-kick on the second occasion and fired in his 21st goal of the season.

The game seemed almost over but Villarreal pulled back level as Vicente Iborra headed a Mario Gaspar cross into the back of the net as a helpless Thibaut Courtois looked on.

Real Madrid were a bit dodgy at the end as Villarreal pushed harder for a late equaliser. However, Courtois stood strong and made some wonderful saves late into the game.

Marco Asensio almost added another to Real Madrid's tally but his goal was disallowed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in stoppage time. With the full time whistle, the Real Madrid camp erupted in joy as they clinched a hard fought La Liga title for the 34th time in the history of the club.

#5 Hit - Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos

The Real Madrid captain had another 10/10 performance tonight as he was at his absolute best, both offensively and defensively. He won all his 3 duels in the game as he totally neutralized Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze in the first half.

Ramos made an important interception in the centre of the field and then earned a penalty for Real Madrid. He almost pulled off something brilliant from the spot as he tried to selflessly brush the penalty to an arriving Karim Benzema. The effort was disallowed due to an infringement though.

The centre-back also successfully completed 8 of his 11 long balls in the game to release the marauding Los Blancos full-backs on multiple occasions.

#4 Flop - Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal

Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze looks on as he tries to spot a run by Gerard Moreno

Villarreal number 11, Samuel Chukwueze had a night to forget as he was one of the worst players on the pitch for the losing side.

The attacker who plays just behind the striker was closely marked by Sergio Ramos for the entire first half and the Real Madrid captain didn't allow even a minute's breathing space for the 21 year old to operate, let alone create his magic.

The Nigerian failed to be the bridge between the midfield and the attack as he usually does for Villarreal. He won only 1 out of his 11 contested duels and lost possession 9 times leading to Real Madrid counter-attacks.

Chukwueze was taken off by Javier Calleja on the stroke of half-time due to his shambolic performance.

