Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties) - 3 most disappointing players for Los Blancos

Eden Hazard had another subdued performance

Coming off the back of a defeat in their first pre-season fixture against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid would have been seeking to bounce back with a victory against Arsenal in the USA and that was exactly what happened as the La Liga giants defeated Arsenal on penalties to hand the Gunners their first defeat in four pre-season fixtures.

It was however not smooth sailing for Zizou's men, as they had to battle back from two goals and a man down to equalize and force penalties.

While Zidane would be impressed with the resilience shown by his players to claw back from the jaws of defeat, he would have been sourly disappointed with the output of some of his players.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three players who were most disappointing for Real Madrid against Arsenal.

#1 Eden Hazard

Hazard completed his dream move to the Bernabeu earlier in the summer, but in his two appearances thus far for Real Madrid, the Belgian is yet to hit the heights.

His showing against Arsenal was arguably worse than that of Bayern Munich, as he failed to make a mark on the game in ways which have been a hallmark of his illustrious career.

The 28-year-old spotting a number 50 jersey started on the left hand of a midfield four, but perhaps as a consequence of his unfamiliarity with the role, Hazard was a virtual non-presence throughout his time on the field.

Eden Hazard played for only the first 45 minutes against Arsenal and it was telling that is only meaningful contribution was when he inadvertently deflected a Toni Kroos shot at goal with his backside.

In total, the former Chelsea man failed to muster a single shot on goal or create worthy chances for his teammates and it is telling to note that his replacement Gareth Bale scored a goal, while Asensio and Vinicius also starred.

Eden Hazard is probably the only forward in the current squad guaranteed of a starting spot next season and is the player upon whom Real Madrid's hopes are hinged and while his performances can be excused due to this being pre-season fixtures, he would do well to step up once the season commences.

