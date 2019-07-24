Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties) - 3 players who impressed for Arsenal

Aubameyang put Arsenal 2-0 up

Arsenal and Real Madrid continued their pre-season preparations with a friendly fixture at the FedEx Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

In what was a highly tempestuous and entertaining fixture, the Londoners let a two goal lead slip eventually falling to a 3-2 defeat on penalties.

The loss means that Arsenal tasted defeat for the first time in their four pre-season fixtures thus far and Unai Emery would have been disappointed with the way his side capitulated.

In the game against Real Madrid, a number of Arsenal players impressed particularly in the first half and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the three Gunners who brought their A-game against the Spanish giants.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is one of the best forwards in the world and he has distinguished himself with his pristine goalscoring abilities over the years.

With 22 goals, he finished as the joint-top scorer in the league last season and would be the figurehead of Arsenal's attack next term.

Arsenal are at their best when Lacazette and Aubameyang play together and this proved to be the case once again, as Unai Emery started the pair together in attack of a 3-5-2 formation.

The two men showed their compatibility, combining well for Arsenal's second while also proving a constant menace to a shambolic Real Madrid defence.

Aubameyang's striking instincts were in full force, as he did well to peel off Sergio Ramos and latch onto Lacazette's flick to put his side 2-0 up.

When he was not in the box trying to latch onto crosses from his teammates, the Gabonese international was out wide, putting his pace to good use.

He departed the field on 74 minutes for Robbie Burton having played a part in Arsenal's first half dominance.

