×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties) - 3 players who impressed for Arsenal 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
2.51K   //    24 Jul 2019, 08:43 IST

Aubameyang put Arsenal 2-0 up
Aubameyang put Arsenal 2-0 up

Arsenal and Real Madrid continued their pre-season preparations with a friendly fixture at the FedEx Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

In what was a highly tempestuous and entertaining fixture, the Londoners let a two goal lead slip eventually falling to a 3-2 defeat on penalties.

The loss means that Arsenal tasted defeat for the first time in their four pre-season fixtures thus far and Unai Emery would have been disappointed with the way his side capitulated.

In the game against Real Madrid, a number of Arsenal players impressed particularly in the first half and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the three Gunners who brought their A-game against the Spanish giants.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal v Colorado Rapids
Arsenal v Colorado Rapids

Aubameyang is one of the best forwards in the world and he has distinguished himself with his pristine goalscoring abilities over the years.

With 22 goals, he finished as the joint-top scorer in the league last season and would be the figurehead of Arsenal's attack next term.

Arsenal are at their best when Lacazette and Aubameyang play together and this proved to be the case once again, as Unai Emery started the pair together in attack of a 3-5-2 formation.

The two men showed their compatibility, combining well for Arsenal's second while also proving a constant menace to a shambolic Real Madrid defence.

Advertisement

Aubameyang's striking instincts were in full force, as he did well to peel off Sergio Ramos and latch onto Lacazette's flick to put his side 2-0 up.

When he was not in the box trying to latch onto crosses from his teammates, the Gabonese international was out wide, putting his pace to good use.

He departed the field on 74 minutes for Robbie Burton having played a part in Arsenal's first half dominance.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Advertisement
Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties) - 4 players who impressed for Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Emery admires Ceballos as Arsenal reportedly close in on Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
4 players Arsenal could sign in the coming days
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should avoid signing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Nothing has changed with Bale despite rescuing Madrid
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Ceballos bound for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal could target as alternatives to Wilfried Zaha
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's ideal midfield combination for the 2019/20 season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
July - Week 3
TBD LIB EQU
1 - 1
 Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us