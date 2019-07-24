×
Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on Penalties): 5 Talking Points 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Jul 2019, 18:37 IST

Eden Hazard surrounded by Arsenal players
Eden Hazard surrounded by Arsenal players

Real Madrid won their first pre-season game against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup 2019 . The scoreline read 2-2 at the end of regular time and Madrid won 3-2 on penalties. The goals for Arsenal were scored by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubamayeng. For the Los Blancos, the goals were scored by Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

In the first half of the game, both Real Madrid and Arsenal had their chances in front of goal but the latter proved to be more clinical. Lacazette broke the deadlock after putting away the penalty given by Nacho Fernandez. In the process, the Spaniard was given a second yellow and was sent off. For the second goal, Lacazette and Aubmayeng linked very well and the latter doubled the advantage for Arsenal.

However, Sokratis Papastathopolous' rash challenge on Luka Modric numerically evened things up.

In the second half, Zinedine Zidane made lots of changes and it changed the game as Bale and Asensio struck two goals in no time and brought the game back on level terms. The match eventually ended 2-2 in normal time and Madrid won the game 3-2 on penalties.

All in all, both the teams put on a great show for the spectators and through this slideshow, we will take a look at the 5 talking points from the match:

#5 Arsenal's defensive problems on display

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

If the match against Real Madrid was any indicator, Arsenal clearly do not need reinforcements in the attacking department. However, the defensive department definitely needs a lot of work.

Leading 2-0 against 10-men Real Madrid, the Gunners should've cruised to victory. But, due to the lack of calmness and leadership in the Arsenal defence line, they contrived to let the lead slip.

Additionally, in the second half, Real Madrid were able to cut through the Arsenal defense at will and that would not have pleased Unai Emery. Thus, highlighting that the Gunners' defence needs to improve massively if they are to get back into the top four this season.

Contact Us