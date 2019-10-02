Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge: 3 Reasons why Los Blancos could only secure a point | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Ramos scored to make it 2-1

Real Madrid's Champions League campaign took another wrong turn as they drew 2-2 with Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first game, the pressure was on Los Blancos to get back to winning ways. However, it was the Belgian side who had the say in the first half. Emmanuel Dennis gave his side the lead with a scuffed finish inside the first 10 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois did not cover himself in glory either, but the unpredictability of the finish left him with no chance. Dennis then doubled the lead before half-time with a great finish.

The home side looked shambolic at half-time, and another grim result looked to be on the cards. Zinedine Zidane made two changes at the interval as Courtois was taken off along with Nacho. Alphonso Areola and Marcelo replaced the duo.

Madrid started the second half brightly, and pulled one back through their captain. Sergio Ramos headed in from Karim Benzema's cross to make it 2-1.

Another headed goal brought the equaliser when Casemiro made it 2-2 in the closing stages. Real pushed for a winner, but Brugge had the best chance to make it 3-2 in the dying seconds.

Brugge's captain Ruud Vormer received a red card in the final few minutes, and Real got their equaliser from the subsequent free-kick. It was an entertaining game, and here are the three major factors which impacted the result.

#3 Despite taking 27 shots, Real struggle to create offensively

Simon Mignolet was great in goal for Brugge

Real Madrid took 27 shots in the game, compared to just seven from their opponents. They had the ball for the majority of the game and had seven efforts on target. Despite the huge volume of shots, few of them were of great quality.

Both the goals were headers, and one of them came from a set-piece. Aside from crosses from the wings, they failed to create much. Brugge were quick to close the spaces and Real could not take shots of great quality. Real faced this difficulty against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. It is a problem which Zidane will need to address in the coming games.

