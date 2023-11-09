Real Madrid 3-0 Braga: Los Blancos player ratings as hosts seal last-16 berth | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Real Madrid made light work of Braga with a 3-0 vanquish at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).

Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were the scorers on the night as Los Blancos cantered into the knockouts.

It all started on a disastrous note for the home side, as Lucas Vazquez conceded a penalty inside the opening four minutes. Vazquez pulled his man down inside the area, and the referee pointed to the spot.

It was Braga's chance to take a shock lead in the Spanish capital, but Andriy Lunin guessed the right direction to keep out Alvaro Djalo's effort. Real Madrid looked unnerved by Braga's brisk start but soon found their feet, opening the scoring after 27 minutes through Diaz.

The Spaniard smahed into the roof of the net after some excellent work from the left by Rodrygo. Vinicius doubled their advantage after the break before Rodrygo added a third with a sublime strike.

With four wins from four, Carlo Ancelotti's side comfortably reached the round of 16 with two games to spare. On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Andriy Lunin - 7.5/10

The Real Madrid custodian prevented Braga from taking a shock early lead, keeping out Djalo's penalty by guessing the right way. That was a huge boost to his confidence, and Lunin made a further three saves to keep the Archbishops at bay.

Lucas Vazquez - 4/10

He conceded a needless penalty inside the opening five minutes but was bailed out by Lunin. The Spaniard nearly conceded another one 15 minutes later and was shambolic in defence. Against a better team, this performance would've resulted in greater damage.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

He appeared unsettled in defence early on but gained his ground eventually.

Nacho - 7/10

A calm and composed figure at the back, he kept himself busy by attempting to get the ball forward at every opportunity and keeping everything kosher in defence. Nacho completed 94% of his passes.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was defensively solid and also had an effort at goal in the first half.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

The Uruguayan midfielder drove forward to join up Real Madrid's attack and made five attempts. He tracked back whenever needed and sought to impede Braga's movements, making three tackles and two interceptions.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

He worked hard to win back possession and was a thorn in Braga's flesh with his vital interventions. The French midfielder won nine ground duels, and made three clearances, two interceptions and four tackles.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

The midfield maestro went about his business as usual, creating some good chances and demonstrating his excellent passing range. He had a 97% pass completion rate, laid four key passes and completed four long balls.

Brahim Diaz - 8/10

The Spaniard set Real Madrid on their way to a big win with a nonchalant finish from close range, latching on perfectly to Rodrygo's pass. Making a rare start, he remained a threat to Braga with his mazy runs and eye for pass.

Rodrygo - 8.5/10

He showed great committment in the build-up to Real Madrid's first goal, running forward at full pelt to control the ball before cutting it back for Diaz to fire home.

Rodrygo's best moment of the night was obviously his top-drawer strike. His ball-control was once again excellent, but the finish, a cheeky lob over the goalkeeper, was classy.

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

Vinicius doubled Real Madrid's advantage with a fabulous strike from inside the box in the 58th minute. He then put things on a plate for his compatriot Rodrygo's goal minutes later.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Braga

Daniel Carvajal (74' for Vazquez) - 6.5/10

He made good runs on the right flank.

Luka Modric (74' for Diaz) - 6.5/10

The evergreen Croatian made proceedings more fluid for Real Madrid.

Nico Paz (77' for Valverde) - 7/10

The youngster demonstrated his ball-winning ability and precocious dribbling skills. He completed four of his five attempted dribbles and won five ground duels.

Joselu (77' for Rodrygo) - 6.5/10

He didn't get on the ball much but used his physicality to deal with Braga's forwards.

Fran Garcia (84' for Mendy) - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact.