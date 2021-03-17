Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta: Madrid Player ratings as Los Blancos reach first quarter-final since 2018 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in three years after blitzing Atalanta 3-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, either side of a Sergio Ramos penalty, condemned La Dea to a comprehensive defeat on the night.

Luis Muriel was on target for the visitors with a sublime free-kick in the 83rd minute, but it was nothing more than a consolation as Gian Piero Gasperini's side saw their European journey come to an end.

Real Madrid were the dominant side right from the start and deservedly went through with a 4-1 aggregate win. They will now learn their last-8 fate after Friday's draw.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois was rarely tested in the game except for a sublime free-kick from Muriel, which he could do nothing about despite getting a hand to it.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Raphael Varane struggled to contain Atalanta's marauding forwards at times and also conceded the free-kick, which Muriel duly converted. Nonetheless, the Frenchman made a game-high of eight clearances as well as four interceptions.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

The Real Madrid captain was solid at the back, making some crucial blocks and interceptions to frustrate Muriel from open play. He capped off an excellent performance by scoring a penalty.

Nacho - 6/10

There were a few bright moments from the Real Madrid centre-back, one of which was the dart forward in the first half, which instigated a nice counter-attack.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Following a relatively quiet first half, Lucas Vazquez burst into life in the second, creating some excellent chances, one of which was converted by Asensio late on. Vazquez registered a well-deserved assist, in the process.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Besides his passing ability, Federico Valverde had little to offer on the night. He rarely ventured forward to help out in the attack too.

Luka Modric - 8/10

It's hard to believe that Luka Modric is 35. His energy and work-rate can put the best young talents to shame. The Croatian made the most of Marco Sportiello's poor backpass before laying it on a plate for Karim Benzema to finish.

Luka Modric made 12 ball recoveries in the first half against Atalanta.



Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos was the key to ball progression for Real Madrid, completing 93% of his passes. With two tackles and four interceptions, Kroos was central to Real Madrid's defending, too but went into the books for a clumsy challenge on Josep Illicic.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Not the most standout performer on the night, but Ferland Mendy made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch. He laid two key passes and guarded his flank with aplomb too.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

The veteran Frenchman was at it again. Karim Benzema put Real Madrid in front on the night with a confident finish in the first half. He could've had a second after the break, but Marco Sportiello kept his header out with a fine save.

Karim Benzema becomes the fifth player in history to score 70 Champions League goals.



Vinicius Junior - 8/10

In a much-improved performance, Vinicius Junior was a livewire down the left flank, causing Atalanta all sorts of problems with his probing runs. He won the penalty for Sergio Ramos, but his highlight of the game was an excellent dribble through the heart of Atalanta's backline. If only he was able to finish it too!

Ratings of Real Madrid Substitutes

Rodrygo - 6/10

Rodrygo replaced the vibrant Vinicius but couldn't match his energy or vigour.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Marco Asensio scored just two minutes after coming on, knocking home confidently for Real Madrid's third.

Marco Asensio has scored his first Champions League goal in over two years.



Eder Militao - 6/10

Eder Militao came on for Ramos and made sure Real Madrid saw out the game.