Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (6-3 agg.): Player Ratings as City crash out after another lackluster performance | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Manchester City fell to a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 19.

As a result, Pep Guadiola's men bow out of the competition, while Los Blancos progress to the round of 16, where they will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester City were stunned in the early exchanges of the match as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid after just four minutes. City's defenders were passive in dealing with the long ball that played the Frenchman through and paid the price. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as John Stones picked up an injury and was subbed off after eight minutes.

Despite sharing equal possession of the ball, Real Madrid seemed to carry more momentum in the final third compared to Manchester City. The hosts doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute as Mbappe made it a brace for himself. Rodrygo provided the assist for the goal with a lovely pass. Neither side were able to alter the scoreline as the hosts led by two goals at the break.

Nico Gonzalez's early booking in the second half set the tone for another long 45 minutes for Pep Guardiola's men. Their elimination was made a near certainty in the 61st minute as Mbappe bagged a hat-trick with a lovely finish. Federico Valverde provided the assist for the goal as Manchester City's heads dropped as they sensed what was the come next.

Real Madrid created plenty of chances in the second half and attempted eight shots, with five of those on target. However, they were unable to add to their already unassailable lead. Manchester City, on the other hand, did not have to walk away empty-handed. Nico Gonzalez scored a consolation goal in stoppage time as the match ended 3-1.

On that note, here are City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson had a busy night in goal for Manchester City as he was called upon to make five saves. He did come out too early for the first goal, though.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6.5/10

Khusanov put in a mixed performance at the back as he won two duels, making three clearances and one interception. He was also dispossessed six times.

John Stones - 6/10

Stones played just eight minutes before being subbed off with an injury.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Manchester City captain won two of his three duels in defence, making three blocks, three interceptions and two clearances as well.

Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Gvardiol had a poor game as he was dribbled past twice and lost possession of the ball eight times. He made four clearances and two tackles.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including one key pass. He also attempted three shots but had no luck, with just one of those on target. Foden also won two of his three duels.

Nico Gonzalez - 7.5/10

Gonzalez passed the ball with 90% accuracy, won four duels, and also scored a consolation goal for his team late in the match.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Bernardo passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won two duels and made two tackles as well.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won one duel and was dispossessed six times as well.

Omar Marmoush - 6.5/10

After grabbing his first Manchester City hat-trick against Newcastle, Marmoush seemed to run out of luck as neither of his two shots were on target. He won just four of 11 duels and was dispossessed 13 times.

Savinho - 6.5/10

Savinho failed to hit the target with his only attempt as well, but won three duels and completed one dribble.

Substitutes

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

Ake came on in the first half itself but won just two of six duels, making one clearance.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic replaced Gundogan with his team tasked with a mountain to climb to get back into the contest, but could not make an impact.

James McAtee - 6.5/10

He replaced Foden towards the end of the match and put in a decent performance.

