Kylian Mbappe put Manchester City to the sword as the English side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-32 clash on Wednesday (February 19). City came into the game after losing 3-2 in the first leg at home on February 11. The Spanish champions again outclassed them, thanks to their French superstar, who scored all three goals for his side.

Ad

The game raised more than a few points as the reigning European champions secured victory at a canter.

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City: Five talking points as Kylian Mbappe puts City to the sword

5. Cantering to victory

One of the most telling things about this match was the ease with which Real Madrid beat Manchester City. Los Blancos never went beyond a canter in the game but were head and shoulders above their visitors in Madrid.

Ad

Trending

The reigning European champions had eight shots on target compared to City's four. While Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick was the game's biggest talking point, it is surprising that no other Los Blancos player scored.

4. Kylian Mbappe's glorious night

Kylian Mbappe had a glorious, lethal night for Real Madrid, and Manchester City were his prey at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman now has seven goals from his 10 Champions League games this season and is a player to watch as we head into the championship rounds of the competition.

Ad

He opened the scoring with a delightful chip in the fourth minute after getting picked out by Raul Asencio. Rodrygo then poked the ball to the Frenchman in the 33rd minute to double his tally before Federico Valverde played a simple pass to the 2018 World Cup winner, who finished brilliantly into the bottom corner of the net (61').

3. Rodrygo deserves his flowers

Rodrygo might not get the recognition he deserves for his performance in the match, given Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick. However, the Brazilian star was borderline flawless in the game, and a goal would have gone a long way toward bringing his impressive performance to the casual observer's attention.

Ad

Rodrygo was fouled three times, completed all 31 passes he attempted, won 10 out of 14 duels, bagged an assist, and won three freekicks in the match.

2. Manchester City are in danger

Putting aside the loss to Real Madrid, the English champions are in a dangerous patch of form. The Manchester-based club have scored 10 times and conceded 12 in their last five games, losing thrice.

The Sky Blue's prospects do not look promising, with their next game being a Premier League clash with table-topping Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday (February 23). Pep Guardiola will be desperate to avoid going from conceding a hat-trick to Kylian Mbappe to conceding one to Mohamed Salah.

Ad

1. Write off Carlo Ancelotti at your own risk

Carlo Ancelotti out-coached Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Wednesday. Real Madrid were easily the better team on the pitch, and it was not because Kylian Mbappe had the Midas touch.

The Italian manager has averaged 2.18 points from his 40 games in charge of Los Blancos this season and remains in the race to retain his LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles. As we enter the business end of the campaign, it would be a mistake to write off the five-time European champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback