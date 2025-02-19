Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City: Los Blancos player ratings as Kylian Mbappe hat-trick lights up Champions League night in Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as his hat-trick helped Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after four minutes on Wednesday night when Raul Asencio picked him out with a sumptuous ball. He doubled his side's lead in the 33rd minute after being set up by Rodrygo and completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, thanks to an assist by Federico Valverde.

Nico Gonzalez bagged a consolation for Manchester City, taking advantage after Omar Marmoush's freekick cannoned off the bag.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois had a fine game for Real Madrid. He made three saves but missed out on a clean sheet because of Nico Gonzalez's late strike for Manchester City.

Federico Valverde- 8.5/10

Federico Valverde deputized brilliantly at right-back and assisted Kylian Mbappe in completing his hat-trick just after the hour mark.

Raul Asencio - 8.5/10

Raul Asencio provided a delicious ball to Mbappe to open the scoring. He completed 95% of his 38 passes, winning three out of four duels and three recoveries.

Antonio Rudiger- 7/10

Antonio Rudiger was solid in defense alongside his younger counterpart. The defender completed 91% of his 54 passes and made four recoveries.

Ferland Mendy- 7/10

Ferland Mendy was great for the hosts in their win over Manchester City. He completed 95% of his 39 passes in the match.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Aurelien Tchouameni did well for Los Blancos, making the most tackles (3) and completing 50 of 55 passes.

Daniel Ceballos - 7/10

Daniel Ceballos had a solid game in the middle of the park alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. He completed 89% of his 62 passes and made seven recoveries in the match.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo had a fabulous game for Real Madrid. He assisted Kylian Mbappe for his second goal, was the most accurate passer, with all 31 of his passes finding their mark, and won the most duels (10). He was also the most fouled player in the game, getting fouled three times.

Jude Bellingham- 7/10

Jude Bellingham will be disappointed to have picked up a yellow card. He will miss the next match in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe- 9.5/10

The Frenchman was magical for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring a fabulous hat-trick in a game where all five of his shots were on target.

Vinicius Jr. - 7/10

Vinicius Jr. created one chance and tested Ederson once in the game.

Real Madrid substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Eduardo Camavinga came on for the final 12 minutes of regulation time and helped his side confirm their win at the final whistle.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Brahim Diaz came on for hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the 78th minute. He completed all three passes he attempted from his three touches.

Luka Modric - NA

The Real Madrid legend came on late in the game and helped steer the team to victory in the game's final minutes.

David Alaba - NA

David Alaba came on late for Federico Valverde but did not have enough time to affect the game.

Endrick - NA

Endrick came on late for Vinicius Jr but lacked the time to affect the game.

