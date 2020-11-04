Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points as Rodrygo rescues Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid grabbed a crucial 3-2 win at home against Inter Milan on Matchday 3 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, with Rodrygo scoring a crucial late winner. The win leaves Los Blancos in second place in the group, a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, while Inter Milan are rock bottom with only two points in their kitty.

Real Madrid were gifted their opener midway through the first half when Karim Benzema pounced on former teammate Achraf Hakimi's horrendous backpass, skirted past the charging Samir Handanovic and coolly rolled the ball into an empty net. Sergio Ramos then doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 33rd minute with an excellent glancing header from a Toni Kroos corner.

Nicolo Barella halved Inter's arrears a couple of minutes later, producing a delicious backheel flick to find Lautaro Martinez, who finished with aplomb. Ivan Perisic then levelled the game in the 68th minute after being set up by Martinez.

At this point, both teams looked likely to take all three points; however, the points eventually went the way of Real Madrid courtesy substitute Rodrygo, who made the telling contribution.

The Brazilian hammered the ball into the top corner after collecting a cross from fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr. in the 80th minute. Karim Benzema spurned a couple of opportunities to end the contest, but it mattered not as Real Madrid held on for their first win in this season's competition.

1 - @realmadriden's Rodrygo Goes 🇧🇷 has become the first player born in the 21t century to score five goals in the @ChampionsLeague (four in 2019/20 and one in 2020/21). Heroic. pic.twitter.com/MigyGeVTo1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

On that note, let us have a look at the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Sergio Ramos brings up his 100th goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Advertisement

Another day, another milestone for Sergio Ramos. The Spanish centre-back made his 500th appearance for Real Madrid in the La Liga game against Huesca, but there was no goal or clean sheet to celebrate.

However, it was not the case against Inter Milan, as Ramos brought up his 100th goal for Los Blancos in all competitions with a trademark header.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

It's a testament to Ramos' attacking prowess that he's only the second defender ever to reach that mark in Real Madrid history, Fernando Hierro (127) being the only other. If Ramos were to eclipse Hierro, which not many would bet against, he would also incredibly have scored more goals for Real Madrid than striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Advertisement

Ramos didn't have the perfect night against the Italian club. Real Madrid conceded two goals to relinquish a comfortable two-goal cushion, something that the club captain would be sorely disappointed with, but overall it was a memorable night for the all-action Spanish legend.

#4 Lautaro Martinez shines in Romelu Lukaku's absence

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez (left)

There was plenty of consternation among the Nerazzurri faithful when Romelu Lukaku was injured in Inter Milan's previous UEFA Champions League game, but they needn't have worried too much.

His strike partner Lautaro Martinez stepped up with a wonderful performance, ensuring that Inter didn't miss their Belgian talisman too much. The Argentine striker was full of running, troubling Real Madrid's defence with his positioning and deft touches.

1997 - #Lautaro Martinez (born in 1997) is the only player born after 1/1/1996 to have scored against both Real Madrid and Barcelona in Champions League. Toro.#RealMadridInter #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/yGdeEVgwPy — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 3, 2020

Advertisement

His goal was an incredibly well-taken one, a first-time finish while under pressure from Rafael Varane, straight into the bottom corner. Martinez's assist wasn't too shabby either. He guided a long ball from Arturo Vidal into Ivan Perisic's path with a well-judged header.

No wonder Barcelona are reportedly interested in Martinez. As far as auditions go, a goal and an assist against Real Madrid could have been pretty much more than what the doctor ordered.