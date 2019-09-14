Real Madrid 3-2 Levante: 3 Reasons why the Los Blancos won the game | LaLiga 2019-20

Real Madrid registered a 3-2 win against Levante at home

Real Madrid hosted Levante at home in their first game after the international break. Los Blancos had won only one out of their four games in LaLiga before this clash.

Zinedine Zidane was left with only three midfield options for the game with an injury to all the other midfield players. Gareth Bale missed the game due to suspension. Eden Hazard started from the bench in his first LaLiga game.

Real Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema's header in the 25th minute. Benzema added to his tally and doubled Real Madrid's advantage in the 31st minute. Casemiro then added a third goal in the 40th minute to give the Los Blancos a seemingly unassailable 3-0 lead at half-time.

However, Borja Mayoral pulled things back for Levante in the 49th minute with a goal off Carlos Clerc's delivery. Gonzalo Melero struck another goal back for Levante with 15 minutes of regular time remaining. A late effort by Ruben Vezo was denied by Thibaut Courtois as the Los Blancos hung on to take all three points from the tie.

Let's look at three reasons why Real Madrid won the game.

#3 Madrid kept their cool in the last 15 minutes

Courtois made a brilliant reflex save at the death

There was every chance that Real Madrid might have given up their lead. Levante was playing much more confidently and felt comfortable after their second goal. The momentum of the game swung in their favor as they surged forward in search of an equalizer.

The defensive organization of Real Madrid was looking feeble without Sergio Ramos and Casemiro. Jose Luis Morales and Enes Bardhi grew more threatening as the game went on.

But despite all the attempts, Madrid kept their head focused in the game and somehow got to the end. Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior both dribbled to take minutes out of the clock.

The Los Blancos slowed down the pace of their passing and movement into Levante's half in an attempt to keep Levante off the ball and extinguish their hunger for a third goal. When the situation demanded, Thibaut Courtois made a fine save to deny Ruben Vezo an equalizer.

Not as comfortable as the Los Blancos would have loved but at the end of the day, it is three points for them, as they scrambled through to the final whistle through Levante's persistence.

