Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid

The world is watching Kylian Mbappe and his next move, are you?

Kylian Mbappe is already the most expensive teenager in the history of football. PSG broke their banks to sign the young French prospect and needless to say, he continues to improve.

However, just two seasons after he has joined PSG, a move to away from the club is on the cards. With the Los Blancos ready to splash the cash on the French teenager, there are no clubs who have the youngster on their radar, mostly due to the inefficiency to match the price tag.

If the Los Blancos come calling for him, it is better if he chooses to join them rather than turn the offer down and stay at PSG. The Real Madrid side are having a disastrous season and are already in a rebuilding phase.

It is a no brainer that they would want to overhaul the squad in the summer. Let us explore three reasons why Mbappe should leave his current team if an offer comes from Real Madrid.

#3 To play with world-class players under Zinedine Zidane

Four of the people in the frame represent Real Madrid. Mbappe is in the back row. All on the same pitch one day?

Real Madrid's quality cannot be undermined. They have world-class players in their side including fellow Frenchmen, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, all are worthy of the world-class tag.

Compared to the place where he currently plays, that is PSG, he will find better quality in midfield and defense at his disposal. This takes out any chance of a let-down from the team in situations where required. Eg: PSG vs Manchester United, where Mbappe deserved better from the defense and midfield.

To add to it, Zinedine Zidane is the manager at the club, a fellow Frenchman as well. He is not the best managers tactically but there is a reason that players at the club could die for him. He is a great man-manager and helps players perform up to their potential. Zidane is a person who could help Mbappe a lot, thus he doesn't have to worry about leaving Thomas Tuchel's side.

