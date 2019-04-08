Real Madrid: 3 teams that Gareth Bale could go to this summer

If Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid this summer, where will he go?

There have been question marks around the future of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale at Real Madrid practically all season, and with just months to go before the next transfer window opens, the speculation is now beginning to reach fever pitch.

Despite spending six successful seasons at the Bernabeu – helping Los Blancos to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League on 4 occasions – it looks like Bale’s time is finally up in Spain, as he appears to have become an outcast at the club and was even booed by his own fans this weekend.

But where could Bale go? There will likely be plenty of suitors for the flying Welshman, but the following 3 clubs might be near the front of the queue.

#1 Manchester United

Could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bring Bale to Manchester United?

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bale for what feels like ages now, dating back to the days when Louis Van Gaal was at the helm at Old Trafford. With changes now clearly coming following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss, signing a player the calibre of Gareth Bale would certainly send a message to the Red Devils’ title rivals that the red half of Manchester is back in the race for the Premier League.

One issue that wouldn’t be a stumbling block would be the transfer fee; at 29 years old Bale would likely still command a hefty fee – perhaps even above the reported £85m that Real paid for him back in 2013 – but as one of the richest clubs in the world, United could definitely afford it. The Welshman’s astronomical wages of £350,000 per week might raise some eyebrows, but then United were quite willing to pay Alexis Sanchez somewhere around £300,000 per week and the Chilean is likely to leave this summer.

The only issue surrounding a move to Old Trafford for Bale would be the message it’d give off, and whether Solskjaer would want to give that message. United signing Bale would suggest once again that the Red Devils are valuing big names over players in positions that they might need more, and it’d also send the wrong sort of message to United’s youth players. Still, who knows whether Solskjaer actually has full control of United’s transfer policy? And if he doesn’t, a move for Bale wouldn’t be a shock at all.

