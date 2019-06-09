Real Madrid: 3 ways the Los Blancos can possibly line up with Hazard in their ranks

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 09 Jun 2019, 11:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Real Madrid have finally announced the much-awaited signing of Belgian superstar Eden Hazard on Friday. In an official statement released by the club, Los Blancos declared the Hazard signing for a free around £88 million with a possibility of exceeding £130 million.

The former Chelsea star is scheduled to be presented on 13th of June in the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, after undergoing a medical with the club.

Hazard became the fourth singing of Zinedine Zidane’s second spell at the club. Previously, Real Madrid have completed three others signing this summer in the form of Éder Militão, Rodrygo and a very recent one Luka Jović.

Here is a look at how the 13-time European Champions could potentially line up next season with Eden Hazard in their ranks.

#1 Playing a 4-3-3

Probable Real Madrid line-up using a 4-3-3

Zinedine Zidane can line Real Madrid up with a 4-3-3 formation, playing an attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Hazard and Vinicius Junior upfront.

As we all know Hazard likes to cut inside onto his favored right foot whenever he has got space. So, he can start upfront in the left-wing position, where he has made his name while playing for both Chelsea and Belgium.

In addition, Hazard can also switch wings with Vinicius Junior and play on the right, so that they can change it up in the attacking third. If these two can gel well, the opposition defenders will have an extremely difficult job of keeping Real Madrid at bay, given the trickery both of them have in their locker.

1 / 3 NEXT