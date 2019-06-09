×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid: 3 ways the Los Blancos can possibly line up with Hazard in their ranks

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    09 Jun 2019, 11:37 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Real Madrid have finally announced the much-awaited signing of Belgian superstar Eden Hazard on Friday. In an official statement released by the club, Los Blancos declared the Hazard signing for a free around £88 million with a possibility of exceeding £130 million.

The former Chelsea star is scheduled to be presented on 13th of June in the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, after undergoing a medical with the club.

Hazard became the fourth singing of Zinedine Zidane’s second spell at the club. Previously, Real Madrid have completed three others signing this summer in the form of Éder Militão, Rodrygo and a very recent one Luka Jović.

Here is a look at how the 13-time European Champions could potentially line up next season with Eden Hazard in their ranks.

#1 Playing a 4-3-3

Probable Real Madrid line-up using a 4-3-3
Probable Real Madrid line-up using a 4-3-3

Zinedine Zidane can line Real Madrid up with a 4-3-3 formation, playing an attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Hazard and Vinicius Junior upfront.

As we all know Hazard likes to cut inside onto his favored right foot whenever he has got space. So, he can start upfront in the left-wing position, where he has made his name while playing for both Chelsea and Belgium.

In addition, Hazard can also switch wings with Vinicius Junior and play on the right, so that they can change it up in the attacking third. If these two can gel well, the opposition defenders will have an extremely difficult job of keeping Real Madrid at bay, given the trickery both of them have in their locker.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Karim Benzema
Advertisement
Real Madrid: 3 left-wingers the Los Blancos should consider signing in the summer 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Spanish host claims he won't present his TV show tomorrow if Los Blancos don't announce the signing of Eden Hazard today
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Madrid agree on a fee with Chelsea for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: "This year I have the feeling that Eden Hazard will come to Real Madrid", admits club president
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Club President speaks about the possibility of Eden Hazard joining the club
RELATED STORY
5 biggest winners from Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos are preparing a new bid of £106 million for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 Los Blancos stars impacted by the potential arrival of Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 ways that Real Madrid could line up with Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
6 biggest losers from Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us