Real Madrid 4-0 Elche: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Benzema scores twice from the spot in rampant win | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Wednesday, February 15.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of three wins, one loss, and one draw in their last five games across competitions. They secured the FIFA Club World Cup title in their last game, a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al-Hilal in the final. Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad for this game as he named a mixed lineup.

Elche, on the other hand, secured one win, two draws, and fell to two defeats in their last five games across competitions. They secured an impressive 3-1 win against Villarreal at home in their last league outing and were looking to make a positive impact in this game.

Real Madrid made a flying start to the game as they dominated possession of the ball in the early stages. They created early chances and grabbed the lead after just eight minutes as Daniel Carvajal set up Marco Asensio to make it 1-0. The hosts maintained pressure and refused to slow down. With 68% possession, they attempted 12 shots, hitting the target six times.

Enzo Roco handled the ball in the 30th minute as Elche conceded a penalty. Karim Benzema stepped up to put Los Blancos 2-0 up in the 31st minute as they were awarded for their pressure. Diego Gonzalez then gave away another penalty in first-half stoppage time and Benzema converted to make it 3-0 as Real carried a nearly unassailable lead into the break.

Both managers turned to their respective benches as both sides made a series of substitutions shortly before and after the hour-mark. The intensity of Real Madrid's attacks remained the same as they attempted 14 shots in the second half, hitting the target seven times.

A special mention for Elche's goalkeeper Edgar Badia, who made nine saves throughout the game to prevent the scoreline from getting too embarrassing for his team.

Los Blancos added a fourth goal to round off the win in style as substitute Luka Modric scored in the 80th minute. They held on to their lead with ease and secured the win that takes them to within eight points of first-placed FC Barcelona.

On that note, let's take a look at how the Real Madrid players fared.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6/10

Lunin had very less to do in goal and quite literally strolled to a clean sheet. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy.

Daniel Carvajal - 7/10

Carvajal was active in venturing forward and even provided an assist for Real Madrid's first goal. He played three key passes, one cross and one long ball. He also won one duel and made one interception.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Militao had a solid game in defense as he helped his side keep a clean sheet. He won all nine of his duels, making three clearances and three tackles. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Nacho put in a solid shift at the back as he won five of his seven duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also played one accurate long ball.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

Alaba put in a decent performance as he won five of his six duels, making two tackles and one clearance in the process. He also played one key pass, two crosses and one long ball.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 87% accuracy. He won four of his seven duels and attempted two shots, with one on target.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Camavinga put in a decent performance as he won 13 of his 20 duels in midfield. He also completed three of his four dribbles and played five accurate long balls with 100% accuracy.

Dani Ceballos - 7.5/10

Ceballos continued his resurgence at Real Madrid as an important squad player as he put in another good performance. He won five duels, making three tackles in the process. He also played three key passes, one cross and six long balls, all with perfect accuracy.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

Asensio was the first name on the scoresheet as he scored in the eighth minute to hand Real Madrid the lead. He completed all four of his dribbles and won four of his six duels.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

Benzema attempted 10 shots but scored two goals via well-taken penalties. He hit the target four times, while three were blocked and three were off-target. He also won four of his seven duels and played three key passes.

Rodrygo - 8/10

Rodrygo had an impressive game for Real Madrid with the ball at his feet. He completed five dribbles and won nine duels. He played five key passes and attempted four shots on target. He also won a penalty for his team.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric replaced Ceballos in the second period and scored late in the game to make it 4-0 to Real Madrid.

Alvaro Odriozola - 6.5/10

Odriozola replaced Carvajal and put in a good performance.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni came on for Valverde in the second half and put in a strong performance.

Mariano Diaz - 6/10

He came on late in the game in place of Benzema and was booked for a foul shortly after making his way onto the pitch.

Sergio Arribas - N/A

He came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes or make a significant contribution to warrant a rating.

