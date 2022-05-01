Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos clinch the La Liga title | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 30 to clinch their 35th La Liga title.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for the hosts as he slotted one past Diego Lopez following a smart pass by Marcelo. The Brazilian doubled his side's advantage close to half-time. Mariano Diaz won the ball off Yangel Herrera which allowed Rodrygo to place the ball into the back of the net.

Marco Asensio scored an absolute beauty for Madrid's third of the evening. The Spaniard shot one from a tight angle after receiving a pass from Eduardo Camavinga.

Karim Benzema came off the bench to score their fourth and final goal of the game. The Frenchman scored one from close range following some brilliant work down the left wing by Vincius Jr.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid rest key players ahead of Manchester City clash

Toni Kroos came off the bench against Espanyol.

The La Liga champions rested several key players ahead of their upcoming Champions League second leg semi-final clash against Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti decided to bench Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos, David Alaba, Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Los Blancos needed just one point to clinch the title. Hence, Ancelotti decided that giving the players a well deserved rest could help them change their fortunes in the UEFA Champions League tie. They trail City by one goal after their 4-3 loss in the first leg at the Etihad last week.

#4 Ancelotti makes it five out of five

Carlo Ancelotti won his first La Liga title.

Los Blancos winning La Liga meant Ancelotti has now conquered all five major European leagues in the world. The Italian won the Premier League with Chelsea, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Serie A with AC Milan and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. The only league that was missing in his glittering club managerial career was La Liga and he has now achieved that as well.

#3 Real Madrid wingers were on a roll

Rodrygo celebrates after scoring a goal.

Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Vinicius were exceptional against Espanyol. Rodrygo scored a brace in the opening half to tilt the game in favor of Madrid as his clinical finesse was on display. Asensio scored a brilliant goal as he pinned one past Diego Lopez after receiving the ball from Eduardo Camavinga.

Vinicius Jr. too set up Benzema minutes after coming on as the Brazilian cut one back for the Frenchman to slot one in. The wingers were absolutely joyous to watch as their direct approach towards the goal gave Espanyol defenders a hard time.

#2 Marcelo breaks numerous records

Marcelo celebrates with the La Liga trophy.

Marcelo broke numerous records as Madrid claimed the La Liga title. The Brazilian became the first ever non-Spanish captain to lead Real Madrid to the trophy.

He also became the most decorated Los Blancos player, having won 24 trophies with the club. In the process, he overtook club legend Paco Gento, who won 23 titles with the Spanish giants.

Marcelo's contract with the club expires in the coming summer. With Real Madrid not looking to renew the Brazilian's contract, this looks like the perfect sendoff for a legend like him.

#1 Real Madrid clinch their 35th La Liga title

Real Madrid CF players celebrate after winning the league.

Real Madrid clinched their 35th league title as they beat Espanyol 4-0 at home to reach the milestone. Los Blancos have now won La Liga twice in three years. The last time they won was in 2020 when Zinedine Zidane guided them through to win their 34th league title.

Real Madrid were always well positioned to win the league but Barcelona's 4-0 victory in El Clasico raised some questions. Los Blancos responded with grit, passion and determination and sealed the title with four more games left to be played.

