Real Madrid 4-0 Girona: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham scores a brace to take them top | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid smashed Girona 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, February 10. The result sees them extend their lead at the top of the league to five points.

The hosts entered this contest on the back of a great run of form. Prior to this contest, they had lost just once across their last 10 games. The other results were eight wins and one draw. Real were also unbeaten in La Liga since their defeat to Atletico Madrid in September and were looking to extend that run.

Their last outing was a 1-1 draw against Atleti as both teams failed to capitalize. However, Carlo Ancelotti went full strength as he looked to show Girona who the big boys in town are.

Real Madrid made an electric start to the game as Federico Valverde put Vinicius Junior through on goal to open the scoring in the sixth minute. Despite the visitors having slightly more of the ball in the first period, Real held their own and played well.

The hosts doubled their lead after 35 minutes. This time, Vinicius turned provider as he set up Jude Bellingham to make it 2-0. Girona, on the other hand, attempted just one shot off-target in a dull first half for them as they trailed by two heading into half-time.

Los Blancos made a strong start to the second half as well. Bellingham added his second for the evening with a smart finish to make it 3-0 after 54 minutes. However, he was taken off injured shortly after and Real Madrid will hope it's not serious.

Vinicius then provided his second assist of the game as he set up compatriot Rodrygo to make it 4-0 after 61 minutes. Girona had no reply for Real's quality whatsoever as they failed to hit the target throughout the game and ended up losing comprehensively.

On that note, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6.5/10

Lunin had a rather inactive night between the sticks as he faced zero shots on goal. He distributed the ball with 86% accuracy, though.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez was solid in defence as he won four duels, making two clearances and one tackle in the process. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including one key pass.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

The Frenchman was deployed in central defence and did surprisingly well, even ending up with a clean sheet. He also made six clearances and played one key pass.

Daniel Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal had a solid game in defence as he won all four of his duels, making three clearances, two blocks and two tackles in the process. He also played two long balls.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a decent game in defence but was booked for a foul late in the game.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde had a good game for Real Madrid and even bagged an assist to show for it. He passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including two key passes.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

The German maestro put in another good performance to held Real Madrid win. He passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including one key pass and a game-high 14 long balls. He also won four duels and made two tackles.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Camavinga had a good game and passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass. He won five of his seven duels, making one clearance and one interception.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Bellingham scored two lovely goals to take his season's total to 16 goals in 21 La Liga appearances. He also won three duels and played one key pass. However, he was subbed off due to an injury in the second period.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Rodrygo put in a good performance and was rewarded for it with a goal.

Vinicius Junior - 9/10

Vinicius was at his creative best for Real Madrid as he scored one goal, followed by two assists later in the game to seal the deal.

Substitutes

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Bellingham and put in a decent performance.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modric came on for fellow veteran Toni Kroos and played well.

Joselu - 6/10

Joselu came on in the second half but missed a penalty in the dying embers.

Fran Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia replaced Mendy late in the game and put in a decent cameo for Real Madrid.

Arda Guler - 7/10

Guler replaced Vinicius late in the game and showed glimpses of his brilliance.