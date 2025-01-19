Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Player Ratings as Mbappe narrowly misses out on hat-trick, Rodrygo stars for Los Blancos | LaLiga 2024-25

Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-1 win against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday, January 19.

As a result, Los Blancos move two points clear at the top with 46 points from 20 matches as they lead cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid. The visitors, on the other hand, remain 14th with 22 points from 20 matches.

Real Madrid were handed a shock in the first minute as Fabio Silva put Las Palmas 1-0 up just 45 seconds into the match. Sandro Ramirez provided the assist for the goal as the hosts were left shell-shocked so early in the contest. However, they responded with great composure and worked to find a leveller. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after 18 minutes.

Brahim Diaz then converted a lovely pass from Lucas Vazquez to put Real Madrid 2-1 up after 33 minutes. Just three minutes later, Los Blancos put even more daylight between themselves and Las Palmas. Mbappe bagged a brace as Rodrygo provided an assist for 3-1 after 36 minutes. The Frenchman seemingly netted his third goal in the 44th minute.

However, it was ruled out for offside in the build-up as the hat-trick was snatched from Mbappe. Real Madrid led Las Palmas 3-1 at the break.

Rodrygo continued the onslaught for the hosts as he scored to make it 4-1 just 12 minutes after the restart. Fran Garcia provided the assist for the goal as Real Madrid surely looked out of touching distance for Las Palmas. The visitors' troubled were compounded just after the hour-mark as Benito Ramirez was shown a straight red card, reducing them to 10 men.

Things would have gotten much worse in terms of the scoreline as Real Madrid were denied two goals. First, Jude Bellingham's goal was disallowed in the 75th minute, followed by Federico Valverde's strike meeting with the same fate 12 minutes later. Neither team could alter the scoreline apart from these two incidents as Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Belgian did not have much work to do between the sticks for Real Madrid as he made just one save.

Lucas Vazquez - 8/10

The Real Madrid captain had a good game as he played three key passes, including one assist. He also won four duels, making three tackles and one interception.

Raul Asencio - 7/10

Asencio was solid in defence as he won all three of his duels, making one clearance as well.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a decent game as he won one duel and made one clearance at the back.

Fran Garcia - 8/10

Garcia had a good game as he played two key passes, including one assist. He also won four duels, making two clearances and two interceptions as well.

Dani Ceballos - 8.5/10

Ceballos passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won all 12 of his duels, making seven tackles and six interceptions.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde put in a composed performance in midfield, playing one key pass and winning four duels as well.

Brahim Diaz - 8/10

Diaz had a great game as he scored one goal, but also missed an open goal. He played one key pass and won four duels as well.

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham played one key pass, attemptes two shots on target and also won nine duels, making one clearance and one tackle.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo had a great game as he scored one goal and also provided an assist. He also won three duels.

Kylian Mbappe - 9.5/10

Mbappe scored two goals in the first half and almost bagged himself a hat-trick before the goal was ruled out. He also played five key passes and won four duels.

Substitutes

David Alaba - 6.5/10

He replaced Rudiger after a long spell on the sidelines and marked his return with a short and encouraging cameo.

Arda Guler - 6.5/10

He replaced Diaz in the second half and put in a decent performance for Real Madrid.

Chema Andres, Endrick & Lorenzo Aguado - N/A

The trio played less than 10 minutes apiece and hence do not warrant a rating.

