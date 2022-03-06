Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad: Los Blancos player ratings in spectacular comeback victory | La Liga 2021-22 

Four different men got on the scoresheet to help Real Madrid secure a comfortable 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday evening.

With Sevilla having labored to a goalless draw away to Alaves on Friday, Los Blancos knew that a win would take them one step closer to a 35th La Liga crown.

Things got off to a poor start when they found themselves behind after just 10 minutes. Daniel Carvajal was penalized for fouling David Silva in the area and Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from 12 yards, although Thibaut Courtois got fingertips to the ball.

Real Madrid drew level five minutes before the break. Luka Modric teed up Eduardo Camavinga, whose left-footed shot from distance took a deflection past Alex Remiro.

The home side thought they went ahead just a minute later through Karim Benzema but the goal was rightly chalked off for offside.

They took the lead in the 43rd minute when Luka Modric's pristinely-hit shot from outside the area left Remiro with no chance.

Benzema had another goal disallowed for offside after VAR consultations in the 69th minute but Real Madrid had a positive moment with the review six minutes later.

Aritz Elustondo fouled Vinicius Jr. in the area but referee Gil Manzano initially waved play on but rescinded his decision and pointed to the spot after a review.

Karim Benzema finally got his name on the scoresheet and further gloss was added to the scoreline when Marco Asensio added a fourth goal for Real Madrid.

The Spain international had only been on the field for two minutes, having replaced Rodrygo in the 77th minute.

On the overall balance of play, the scoreline was a deserved one, as the hosts dominated proceedings from start to finish and limited Sociedad to just one shot.

The win took Carlo Ancelotti's men eight points clear at the summit of the table and the title is now theirs to lose.

Here is a rundown of how the Real Madrid players fared in the game.

Real Madrid player ratings against Real Sociedad

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was a spectator throughout the game and faced only one shot which came from the penalty spot.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Mendy did not pose too much of a threat in attack and his team's dominance meant he did not have too much defending to do.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

The Austria international made two clearances and also created one chance for his teammates.

Eder Militao - 6/10

The former Porto man did not have too much to do in defense and made just one tackle in the 90 minutes he spent on the field.

Dani Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal was the busiest Real Madrid defender and made his mark at both ends of the field. He committed the foul from which the opening goal was scored but made amends with an assist before making way for Lucas in the 84th minute.

Eduardo Camavinga - 8/10

Camavinga drew Real Madrid level

The France international drew Real Madrid level in the first half and also put in a defensive shift by making three tackles.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro hit the target with one of the three shots he took and committed two fouls in the 90 minutes he spent on the field.

Luka Modric - 8.5/10

Modric was one of the best players on the field and played a key role in helping Real Madrid dominate proceedings from start to finish. He ended the night with a goal and an assist for his effort before being replaced by Dani Ceballos with eight minutes to go.

Vinicius Jr. - 7/10

Vinicius proved to be a handful for the Real Sociedad defense and won the penalty from which Real Madrid scored their third goal.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

The France international had two goals disallowed for offside. He hit the target with three of his four shots and had an assist to go with his goal before coming off for Mariano Diaz.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo created one chance but hit the target with just one of his four shots. He was replaced by Marco Asensio, who scored immediately after coming on.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

The Spain international scored with practically his first touch of the ball and ended the game with a pass accuracy of 93.3%.

Marcelo - 5.5/10

The Real Madrid captain came on for his compatriot Vinicius Jr. and had 25 touches of the ball in the 12 minutes he spent on the field.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Vazquez replaced Carvajal with six minutes to go and made one interception.

Dabi Ceballos - 5.5/10

The former Arsenal man had 15 touches of the ball after coming on in the 81st minute.

