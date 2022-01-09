Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia: 5 Talking Points as Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr run riot | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday to open an eight-point gap over Sevilla, who have two games in hand..

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts by slotting into the roof of the net from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time. Vinicius Jr extended Real Madrid's lead after combining well with Benzema before beating Jasper Cillessen.

Vinicius completed his brace by tucking in Marco Asensio's rebound. Valencia pulled one back when Goncalo Guedes scored off the rebound after his penalty was saved by Thibaut Courtois. Benzema, though, put the game to bed with an exquisite finish in the 88th minute.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Marco Asensio has a night to remember for Real Madrid

Marco Asensio in action against Valencia

Marco Asensio is enjoying a great season. The Spaniard's recent run of performances has seen him move ahead of Rodrygo and Gareth Bale in Real Madrid's pecking order.

The Mallorcan combined beautifully with Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric on the night. Asensio came close to scoring on numerous occasions, but was unable to convert his chances.

However, he was key to Real Madrid's third of the night, as Vinicius tapped in Asensio's rebound after the latter's initial shot was saved. Moreover, Asensio's defensive contribution was admirable.

#4 Los Blancos dominate midfield

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior (left) were impressive on the night.

Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos were virtually unplayable on the night. The trio took charge down the centre, allowing Valencia no breathing space as Daniel Wass and Helder Costa were kept quiet.

Modric hit the woodwork before Real Madrid opened their account. Casemiro, meanwhile, wreaked havoc with his advanced runs and solid defending. The Brazilian also won the penalty for Real Madrid's opener.

Meanwhile Toni Kroos effortlessly orchestrated the game for the hosts.

