Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia: Los Blancos player ratings as Benzema and Vinicius braces secure big win | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in stunning fashion, beating Valencia 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior bagged braces apiece, while Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for the visitors. The home side were dominant all night, taking Los Che to the cleaners with their attacking intent. This was their third consecutive win against the Bats, a streak achieved for the first time since a run of five wins between 2009 and 2011.

Madrid have now moved eight points clear at the top of the league table, but have played two more games than second-placed Sevilla. Madrid next face El Clasico rivals Barcelona on Wednesday in the Spanish Supercup.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

He denied Wass and stopped a penalty, but was unfortunate to see the ball go in on the rebound. Nevertheless, it wa sa good performance from the Real Madrid custodian.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

The Spaniard enjoyed working in the spaces given to him, making some excellent crosses and creating one big chance. He also came up trumps defensively.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

He wasted Real Madrid's first big chance of the night by heading straight at Jasper Cillessen. However, Militao didn't put a foot wrong in defence, making two interceptions and a block.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

The Austrian was at the top of his game once again. Alaba kept everything tidy at the back, and kept Valencia at bay for much of the game.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy was a huge menace going forward all night. He linked up well with Vinicius, and also assisted Benzema for his second goal. Defensively, he didn't have much to do, but he conceded the penalty after tugging Andre Gomes.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

The Croatian did what he does best - running all across the pitch with energy and purpose. He looked to get on the scoresheet, but saw his effort come back off the bar.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro won the penalty by bringing a foul out of Mouctar Diakhaby, but he went to the books for a mistimed challenge on Daniel Wass. Nevertheless, he was immense, making three interceptions, three clearances and one block, and winning four aerial duels.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos produced a never-ending supply of deliveries, especially from set-pieces, and also laid three key passes on the night.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

He missed a good chance. However, he redeemed himself when Vinicius scored his second of the night from an Asensio shot that deflected into the Brazilian's path.

Karim Benzema - 9/10

The in-form Real Madrid striker continued his fine run of form in La Liga with two more goals. Benzema put Real Madrid ahead from the penalty spot, which made him the fourth player to score 300 goals for the club.

The Frenchman then scored his team's fourth of the night. That was his 17th league goal of the season, 22nd in all competitions..

Vinicius Junior - 9/10

Speaking of form, another in-form player - Vinicius Junior - bagged twice on the night, both in the second half. He is now only behind his Real Madrid attacking cohort in the league's scoring chart, having netted 12 times this season.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Valencia

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

He looked to add some bite to midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Besides his typical passing, there was nothing much of note from him.

Federico Valverde - N/A

The match was done and dusted by the time he came on.

Nacho - N/A

He came at the same time as Valverde, but didn't get a whiff of the ball.

Isco - N/A

At this point, Isco may just be counting the number of days left before he leaves Real Madrid.

