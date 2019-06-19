Real Madrid: 4 players who may have no future under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

When Zinedine Zidane took charge of Real Madrid for a second time, he was promised new signings. The team needed reinforcements and the Los Blancos hierarchy wanted to revamp the squad with some fresh faces after a disappointing season.

Real Madrid endured an abysmal campaign way below their sky-high standards. They were handed humiliating exits from the Champions League and Copa Del Rey. They also finished third in the LaLiga, 19 points behind winners Barcelona.

During the course of the season, Los Blancos fired two coaches before hiring Zidane back. Some of the players failed to earn the trust of the coaches and Los Blancos' management with their performances. It goes without saying that multiple stars will not be in Zidane's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Evidently, they have been the most active club in the summer so far, signing the likes of Eder Militao, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy. If reports are to be believed, Madrid are also planning to bring in a midfielder. But the Spanish giants will have to offload some of their stars to balance the financial books and make way for the new recruits.

On that note, let's take a look at the four Real Madrid players who may not have a future under Zidane.

#4 Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

After the departure of Real Madrid's greatest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Mariano Diaz was brought in from Lyon. It was expected that Mariano would reduce the goalscoring load of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale but that has not been the case as Los Blancos' number 7 endured a difficult season.

The 25-year-old managed to score just four goals in the recently concluded 2018/19 campaign in 22 appearances across all competitions. It is crystal clear that he was not able to replicate the good form he was known for during his tenure at Lyon. Whenever Mariano got his opportunities, he was ineffective and barely made any impact.

Injuries and Madrid's collective failure in the season added to the misery of the Spanish striker. Benzema remains the main center-forward of the team and the arrival of Luka Jovic will not help Mariano's case. If an offer comes for the player, it is likely that Mariano will leave and even if he stays, his minutes on the pitch will be extremely limited.

