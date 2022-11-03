Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: Player Ratings as Vinicius, Valverde, and Asensio score lovely goals as Los Blancos turn up the style | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid secured an emphatic 5-1 win over Celtic in their final game of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games across competitions. Ten-man Real were held to a 1-1 draw against Girona in their last game in La Liga but remained at the top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men knew they only needed to match RB Leipzig's result to qualify for the knockout stages. To make that possible, the Italian manager named a strong starting XI.

Real Madrid made a strong start to the game as they ventured forward in numbers to create chances. The ball struck Celtic defender Moritz Jenz on the arm in the fifth minute and the hosts were awarded a penalty. Luka Modric stepped up and scored to hand them the perfect start to the game.

Fortune favored the brave as Real Madrid continued to force the issue by making their way into Celtic's penalty area. They attempted several shots and one shot from Rodrygo struck Matt O'Riley on the arm. The referee did not spot it initially but reversed her decision after VAR suggested she should do so. Rodrygo stepped up and scored to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes.

Celtic were awarded a penalty of their own as Ferland Mendy committed a foul in his own box. However, Thibaut Courtois made a lovely save at full-stretch to deny Josip Juranovic as Real Madrid carried a two-goal lead into the break.

Real Madrid made a lovely start to the second period as they scored to make it 3-0 in just six minutes after the restart. Marco Asensio tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a powerful and precise driven shot. Vinicius scored to make it 4-0 just 10 minutes later as he showed great agility to convert from Federico Valverde's cross.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Ange Postecoglu made several changes apiece as they looked to rotate their sides. Real Madrid were relentless and scored a fifth goal, this time a stunner from Valverde on the edge of the box. However, Celtic finally found their consolation goal and in some style. Substitute Jota scored with a delightful free-kick to make it 5-1 after 84 minutes.

Real Madrid held on to secure a massive result that sees them qualify for the knockout phase as winner of Group F. With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Courtois made a good start to the goal and looked sharp between the sticks. He made three stops in the first half including Juranovic's penalty. He made four more saves in the second period but was beaten by a world-class free-kick by Jota.

Daniel Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal made a solid start to the game and looked composed at right-back. He made two clearances, played two key passes, one accurate cross and three accurate long balls.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Militao made a decent start to the game and played well. He won four of his five duels and made five clearances and one tackle.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba distributed the ball well and looked composed at the back for Real Madrid. He completed 47 passes with 92% accuracy including one long ball.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy made a good start to the game but gave away a penalty which he was fortunate Celtic failed to convert. He won one of his three duels and made one interception.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Modric was Real Madrid's captain for the game and scored an early penalty to set up the game perfectly for his side to win. He also played six accurate long balls and won two of his three duels.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos distributed the ball well and was the chief creator for Los Blancos. He completed 97 passes with 93% accuracy including one key pass and five long balls. He also won three of his four duels and made two tackles.

Federico Valverde - 8.5/10

Valverde made a slow start and had limited involvement in the hosts' moves going forward. He provided an assist for Vinicius to score from in the 61st minute and then scored a screamer from outside the box 10 minutes later.

Marco Asensio - 8.5/10

Asensio made a great start to the game and was lively on the right flank. He scored to make it 3-0 shortly after play resumed following the interval. He also played five key passes, one accurate cross and and two accurate long balls.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Rodrygo looked lively on the ball and earned Real Madrid's second penalty before stepping up and scoring from it. He attempted a total of five shots, with two on target. He also played two key passes and won two duels.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius made a decent start to the game but was unable to get involved in their attacks much in the first period. However, he came alive in the second period and scored to make it 4-0 with a nice finish.

Substitutes

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Benzema replaced Vinicius and put in a decent performance to close the game out for Real Madrid.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez came on in the second period and provided an assist for Valverde's stunner in the 71st minute.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Modric and had a decent game in midfield.

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Nacho replaced Alaba and put in a decent performance.

Jesus Vallejo - 6.5/10

Vallejo was the last of Real Madrid's substitutes. He replaced Militao and put in a decent cameo.

