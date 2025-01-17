Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo AET: Player Ratings as Los Blancos need extra time after squandering two-goal lead

Real Madrid needed extra time to defeat Celta Vigo 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey (Round of 16) clash on Thursday (January 16). The Spanish giants will hope to improve on their performance against a team they were expected to beat comfortably.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute after a glorious run and finish. Vinicius Jr doubled the hosts' lead after the break (48') after being set up by Brahim Diaz. Celta got a goal back in the 83rd minute through Jonathan Bamba after he was set up by Pablo Duran. The visitors drew level in the first minute of added time when former Barcelona defender Marcus Alonso scored from the spot after a Raul Asencio foul in the box.

Real Madrid regained the lead in the 108th minute through Endrick. Federico Valverde confirmed the result with an absolute rocker in the 112th minute to make it 4-2. Endrick wrapped up the scoring in the 119th minute with an audacious backheel goal.

Real Madrid player ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6/10

The Ukraine international was far from his best. He made two saves but also conceded two goals in the match.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Lucas Vazquez was solid for Los Blancos. He won all his three tackles while making six recoveries, two interceptions, and one clearance. He recorded a passing accuracy of 96% (74/77).

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German defender put in a solid shift for Real Madrid. He completed the most passes in the match — 95/101 (94%) while making six out of 10 accurate long balls, one block, four clearances, and seven recoveries.

Raul Asencio - 6/10

The Spanish defender did not have his most commanding performance. He committed the foul that led to Celta bagging and converting a late penalty. Asencio also won both his tackles and made two clearances and seven recoveries.

Francisco Garcia - 7.5/10

Fran Garcia has a strong game for Real Madrid. He created a chance and made seven recoveries.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8.5/10

The French defender was immense for Los Blancos against Celta. He bagged an assist and completed 94% (81/86) of his passes. He was declared the Player of the Match as he created three chances, won the most tackles (four), and eight out of 13 duels.

Luka Modric - 8/10

The legendary midfielder had a fine game for the European champions. He completed 96% (76/79) of his passes and won two free kicks for his side while creating four chances. The 39-year-old made 14 passes into the final third while making four recoveries.

Dani Ceballos - 8/10

The midfielder had a fabulous game for the reigning LaLiga holders. He bagged an assist and made seven recoveries while recording a passing accuracy of 96% (65/68).

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

The Frenchman had a good game for Real Madrid and scored a goal of the highest quality in the first half to give his side the lead. Mbappe made two recoveries and won all five duels.

Brahim Diaz - 8/10

The Moroccan had a fine game for Los Blancos and bagged an assist before his withdrawal from the game. He created four chances and made three recoveries.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius Jr was solid for 105 minutes before he was taken off. He bagged a goal and created two chances, but lost 10/14 duels, the most in the match

Real Madrid Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 5/10

The Frenchman came in for 50 minutes and had a poor game for the Madrid-based side. He made a mistake that led to Celta Vigo scoring a goal.

Arda Guler - 8.5/10

The Turkish star came on in the 70th minute and bagged two assists. He completed 90% (19/21) of his passes and recovered possession three times.

Federico Velverde - 8/10

The midfielder came on for 41 minutes on the pitch and bagged a goal to help his side secure the victory against Celta Vigo. He also won four out of five duels.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

The Los Blancos star came on for extra time and had a decent showing for his side. He completed 17 out of 21 passes (81%) during his time on the pitch.

Endrick - 8/10

The youngster came on late in regulation time and helped his side win. He scored two fine goals to add to his tally for the season.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

The Brazilian forward came on deep in extra time to help Real Madrid see out the victory. He created a chance and managed seven touches in his 15 minutes on the pitch.

