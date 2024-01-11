Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as twin strikes in extra time seal final berth | Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 

Real Madrid overcame Atletico Madrid 5-3 in a pulsating encounter in the semifinals of the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday (January 10).

Mario Hermoso put Atletico in front after six minutes with a header off a corner by Antoine Griezmann. In the 20th minute, Antonio Rudiger equalised for Los Blancos in similar situation, burying a corner with an inch-perfect header.

Ferland Mendy put Carlo Ancelotti's side 2-1 up with a deft finish from inside the box, but Antoine Griezmann restored parity for the Rojiblancos with a solid finish from range.

In the 78th minute, Rudiger scored at the wrong end to put Atletico 3-2 up, but Dani Carvajal, with five minutes of normal time remaining scored a third goal for Real Madrid.

The game went to extra time, where Joselu and Brahim Diaz struck in the closing stages to knock Atletico out. Real Madrid progressed to the final and will face either Barcelona or Osasuna on Sunday for the trophy.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4/10

There were shades of the old Kepa of Chelsea, looking uncertain in goal and unsettled by Atletico's press. The Spaniard conceded thrice in the game, including an embarassing second one, where he clumsily kicked the ball off Rudiger to put Rojiblancos 3-2 up late on.

Dani Carvajal - 9/10

The full-back had a terrific all-round game. He was defensively solid and made his presence felt upfront too, assisting Mendy with a fine cross before scoring a late equaliser. In added minutes, Carvajal set up Joselu as the Spaniard turned back the years with a vintage performance.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Having struck the winner against Mallorca in his last appearance, Rudiger followed it up with an equaliser.

The German raced clear of Stefan Savic when a corner was played and rose the highest to nod it home. In the 78th minute, he scored an own goal to nuffly that, but it was more to do with Kepa than him.

Nacho - 6.5/10

The Spaniard kept everything kosher in defence but lacked pace at times, especially in the build-up to Griezmann's goal.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

The Frenchman put Real Madrid 2-1 up in the game with an exquisite finish into the far post. He didn't do much wrong in defence either and completed 96% of his passes.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde was a force to be reckoned with in midfield. His energy and innovation were key to opening up Atletico. The Uruguayan completed 105 passes in the match, misplacing only three, and made four tackles.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

The 23-year-old was a battering ram, breaking down Atleti's movements with crucial interventions. He made two clearances and one interception and completed 91% of his passes.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric executed a superb corner for Rudiger to head home the equaliser, but that was as good as it got for the veteran midfielder. He was bypassed rather easily in midfield by Atletico and was taken off in the 67th minute.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

The Englishman was rather quiet amid all the chaos unfolding around him. His usual attacking spark was missing, but whis ork-ethic shone through. Bellingham made six tackles and won 10 ground duels.

Rodrygo - 6/10

Rodrygo missed a glorious chance to score after expertly handling the ball, but his execution let him down. The Brazilian also failed to track Mario Hermoso in the build-up to Atletico's first from a corner.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Another attacker who struggled to find his best on the night, Vinicius found himself in key positions but couldn't really on it to make Atletico pay. He made three key passes, completed nine long balls and won eight ground duels.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Atletico Madrid

Toni Kroos (67' for Modric) - 6.5/10

The German's experience was crucial to wrestling back control of the game.

Eduardo Camavinga (81' for Mendy) - 6.5/10

He held the fort well and even got time to drive forward a few times to feed the attackers.

Brahim Diaz (82' for Tchouameni) - 7.5/10

An infectious fireball of energy, Diaz scored Real Madrid's fifth goal, racing forward to beat Jan Oblak before shooting a long-range effort into an empty net.

Dani Ceballos (106' for Rodrygo) - 6/10

He couldn't get involved as much as the other Real Madrid substitutes.

Joselu (106' for Vincius) - 7/10

Joselu headed a cross that took a bounce before crashing into the back of the net in the 116th minute.

Arda Guler (112' for Valverde) - N/A

The Turkish midfielder couldn't get involved during the closing stages of the game.