Real Madrid: 4 Players who could inherit Cristiano Ronaldo's former number 7 jersey next season

Diartano Christian

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

Everybody knows that Real Madrid have never truly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Benzema might have stepped up with his goalscoring frenzy in recent times but, the Frenchman's goal alone is undoubtedly not enough for the weakened Los Blancos to win silverware.

The Spanish side are now set to endure a trophyless season after they won 3 consecutive Champions League titles in the previous seasons. Mariano Diaz has been a total failure and becomes a laughing stock after the Spanish striker inherited Ronaldo's number 7 at the club.

The 25-year-old has managed to start just once and played less than 400 minutes for Real Madrid throughout the season. The former Lyon striker is surely a number 7 to forget as the Los Blancos reportedly would dig deep at the next transfer window in search for more reputable attackers.

Many Real Madrid targets have what it takes to inherit Ronaldo's former number 7 jersey and deserve the number a lot more than Mariano. Now we will take a look at the 4 candidates.

Neymar

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Neymar could still be considered as the best winger in the world although injuries have recently plagued his PSG career. He made a name for himself at Santos and saw his career soaring high at Barcelona. PSG paid a world-record €222 million fee for him and, he seems to be worth every penny as he has made a considerable impact for the French club.

The fancy Brazilian attacker has scored 32 league goals from 33 appearances over 2 Ligue 1 seasons. He was equally good at the Champions League and scored 10 at the competitions for PSG in the last 2 seasons. The public could tell of Neymar's capabilities to become the next Cristiano Ronaldo by looking at the Brazilian's goalscoring record alone.

He would be perfect for the Blancos to fill their number 7 shirt which has lost its magic. He would cost Madrid an eye-watering amount for sure but, PSG might no longer consider him as an indispensable due to Mbappe's surging display. Hence, Perez has an open chance to secure his dream star.

