Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Marcelo is struggling this season

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.70K   //    06 Mar 2019, 21:59 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It has been a disastrous season for Real Madrid, and Marcelo has perhaps been the perfect encapsulation of their struggles as he has performed significantly beneath his usual standards.

The Brazilian has unarguably been the world's standout left-back over the last five years, earning praise from all and sundry with his explosive runs down Los Blancos' left channel as countless goals were scored off his pinpoint deliveries.

This season has seen the 30-year-old struggle to match his previous heights as he has been constantly at fault for lots of goals conceded by the club this season, while he has also underperformed in his attacking output.

His subpar displays led to him reportedly led to him apologizing to his teammates in the dressing room, while he also issued a public apology to the fans after the shock 2-1 defeat to Girona at home in La Liga.

Indeed, it was suggested that Girona coach Eusebio Sacristan specifically targeted the Brazilian international's flank and even though the 54-year-old publicly denied this, his tactics suggested otherwise, as he switched Portu to the right flank at the start of the second half, with both their goals coming off attacks from that wing.

Marcelo finds himself facing scrutiny over his performances for the first time in his Real Madrid career and it is a scenario he is not used to. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five factors which have contributed to Marcelo's struggles this season.

#5 Ronaldo's departure

Ronaldo and Marcelo bonding during training
Ronaldo and Marcelo bonding during training

It has long been established that Cristiano Ronaldo does not have close personal relationships with many of his teammates as he prefers to operate on a professional level with most of them. However, one exception to that rule is Marcelo.

The pair were mainstays on the left flank of Real Madrid for almost a decade and developed an almost telepathic connection on the field, with Ronaldo almost always knowing how to time his runs to perfection and meet Marcelo's crosses.

It was a scene we saw time and again - Marcelo lining up a cross from the left flank and Ronaldo, at the back post, nodding it home before performing his trademark "si" celebration.

Most times, Marcelo was the first person Ronaldo sought out when celebrating, while the two of them also performed the double version of the si celebration at times.

However, their relationship goes beyond just having a connection on the field as Marcelo is also one of the few players with whom Ronaldo has a personal relationship with.

Since he has arrived Juventus, Ronaldo has come out in public to squash rumours linking Juventus with other players but he went ahead to issue an open invite to Marcelo by stating that the Brazilian would be welcomed in Turin.

Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid robbed Marcelo off not only his partner-in-crime on the field but also one of his closest friends, and this could have created an emotional void that he is struggling to fill.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
