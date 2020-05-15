Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is doing his bit to help charities during these unprecedented times

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has taken to social media, pledging to help Spanish charities during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the Belgium international said that more than 300,000 Spanish families don't have access to basic food as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, the Real Madrid star is collaborating with three organisations in their campaigns. He posted the following picture, with some of the foods that will presumably be donated for those in need:

Real Madrid star Hazard keen to spread the word

Hazard has already been praised in the comments by many for spreading awareness. He also reached out to teammates - one at Real Madrid and a friend from his time at Chelsea - to help him spread the word even further.

Hazard has called upon Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as well as Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who he spent seven years with in west London.

Hazard and Azpilicueta are friends from their time together at Chelsea, before Eden left for Real last year

Azpilicueta was born and raised in Spain, has 25 international caps for La Roja. He made 98 LaLiga appearances for Osasuna (2007-2010), before leaving to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Courtois, meanwhile, is keen for the 2019-20 campaign to resume so that he can add to his 162 LaLiga appearances. He would also be looking to win a second Spanish title sometime this summer.

With that in mind, both are likely to help out in some capacity, given their ties to the country.

Today, Spain overtook France and is now Europe's third-worst country affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Their total COVID-19 death toll is at 27,459, and there are just shy of 60,000 active cases across the nation right now.

Hazard's awareness refreshing as he settles in Spain

Hazard's big transfer fee has seen expectations rise, though he has struggled for consistency this season

Hazard's debut campaign with Real Madrid hasn't gone to plan, though his new supporters will be pleased with this kind gesture during a time of need.

After all, he's been regularly sidelined with injuries during the 2019-20 campaign - one which saw him sustain hamstring and ankle problems, before serious foot and lower leg injuries too.

Hazard has scored one and provided five assists in 15 appearances this term, though the aforementioned injury worries have only intensified since his arrival at Real Madrid.

3 - No other player has won more penalties than Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in @LaLigaEN this season (three, level with Nabil Fekir). Danger. pic.twitter.com/KThu88mrsI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2020

He missed their final Group A clash against Club Brugge in December, and was also absent from their Champions League last-16 first leg 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on February 26.

Originally expected to miss the remainder of the season and a potential doubt for Euro 2020, the Belgium captain will be grateful for the extended break in play.

It has allowed him to recover fully from his injuries. Should Javier Tebas' proposal to resume the LaLiga season from June 12 be approved, the 29-year-old winger will be itching to finish a forgettable campaign strongly with Real Madrid.