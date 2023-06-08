Real Madrid agree new long-term deal until 2027 with 23-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a long-term contract with Arsenal target Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish playmaker joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019 for a fee of €17 million. He made 21 appearances across competitions before joining AC Milan on a season-long loan in September 2020.

I Rossoneri took a liking to Diaz and extended his loan spell by a further two years at the end of the 2020-21 season. He is now set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu and it seems Los Blancos have a long-term plan for him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Diaz has signed a new deal with the club which will run until the summer of 2027. Arsenal have been tracking his situation but it seems the new deal will end their hopes of signing the 23-year-old.

Romano added that Diaz will be presented as a new signing at the Bernabeu next week. He could have a place in Carlo Ancelotti's first-team set-up with Marco Asensio's imminent exit as a free agent.

The Spaniard enhanced his reputation with AC Milan, registering 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 appearances across competitions for them. He helped them with the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season.

Diaz belongs to an elite group of players who have the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga in their career.

Carlo Ancelotti gives verdict on Karim Benzema's departure from Real Madrid

Karim Benzema recently completed his mega-money switch to Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal with the option of extending it for another season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the legendary French striker will earn close to €200 million a year. Speaking on the 35-year-old's exit, Carlo Ancelotti told Marca, via Daily Post Nigeria:

"His [Benzema’s] decision is part of the transition process that Real Madrid began years ago. We have time to think carefully about what we want to do, [I am] convinced that it will be a competitive squad next year."

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is one of the names linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. According to Marca, Real Madrid have a serious interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

It seems clear that Los Merengues will have to scour the market to find a forward capable of filling Benzema's boots. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner won every club trophy with Real Madrid during his 14-year-stay in Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

