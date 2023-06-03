Chelsea star wants Real Madrid move as he does not believe in Todd Boehly's project - Reports

Kai Havertz is reportedly open to a move to Real Madrid as he is disillusioned with the project at Chelsea under owner Todd Beohly.

According to Relevo, Havertz could be a cheaper option for Los Blancos as compared to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who could cost above €100 million in transfer fees. The Germany international is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Havertz was brought in from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 for a fee of €80 million including add-ons. During that time, he has played as a No. 10 and a centre-forward. But he hasn't quite found his footing.

The former Leverkusen forward was used by both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter as a No. 9 but has failed to produce the goods. He has scored just nine times in 47 games across competitions this season.

Real Madrid, however, view the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, whose future is currently undecided. It wouldn't be an easy task to replace the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner but Los Merengues believe Havertz can do that in the long run.

The Chelsea forward's contract expires in the summer of 2025. According to Fabrizio Romano, the west London giants will only consider a sizable fee for his departure and won't entertain loan offers. Real Madrid's interest in the player is said to be concrete.

Benzema is yet to confirm where he will play next season amid claims of a huge offer from a Saudi Arabian club. Meanwhile, the Blues have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, and it remains to be seen what plans he has in store for the club's frontline.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku and Havertz are all faced with uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge. Armando Broja, 21, missed most of this season with an injury and is yet to prove he can lead Chelsea's attack on a weekly basis.

Chelsea keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder - reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per a report from SPORT (h/t Football.London).

Mauricio Pochettino has apparently convinced the club to offer around £85 million for the Uruguay international. Chelsea could need to bolster their midfield for next season, with N'Golo Kante's current deal in its final month.

Jorginho left the club in January for Arsenal while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to sealing a move to AC Milan. Valverde, 24, is one of the most talented box-to-box midfielders around and possesses the versatility to play as a right-winger.

Real Madrid reportedly view the Uruguayan as untouchable and will not listen to any offers for him.

