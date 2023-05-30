European giants closing in on agreement with Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly close to agreeing on personal terms with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek over a permanent transfer this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, I Rossoneri made direct contact over a deal two weeks ago and they are in talks with Chelsea to finalize a fee. Loftus-Cheek, 27, has 13 months left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 10-cap England international has been on Chelsea's books since 2004, having been sent out on season-long loans to Fulham and Crystal Palace in the past. He has featured 33 times across competitions this term, starting 22 times.

A handful of those appearances came down the right-hand flank in Reece James' absence. Loftus-Cheek is predominantly a central midfielder with the ability to help out his team at both ends of the pitch.

AC Milan could provide him with an opportunity to rekindle his career and make the most out of his prime years. After all, on-loan midfielders Aster Vranckx, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Brahim Diaz are expected to return to their parent clubs this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, spent a British-record €121 million fee to sign Enzo Fernandez in January and are eyeing a move for Manuel Ugarte this summer. Loftus-Cheek could continue to be relegated to a secondary role if he stays at Chelsea.

This season was the first time he played more than 1,400 minutes (1,542) in the Premier League for the Blues in his career. All parties, including AC Milan, are reportedly hopeful of a deal being finalized in the near future.

Lampard expresses doubts about whether new manager can turn around Chelsea's fortunes

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as their interim manager in early April after sacking Thomas Tuchel and giving Bruno Saltor his first and to date only game as a caretaker manager.

The Englishman oversaw a torrid run with just one win in the 11 games across competitions that followed. The Blues finished the season 12th, their worst finish since the 1993-94 campaign.

Chelsea recently confirmed Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as their next permanent head coach. As per GOAL, he has penned a two-year deal with an option to extend it for another season.

However, Lampard has expressed doubts about whether the new manager will be able to turn around the club's fate within the space of a season. He recently said:

"Can it be turned around in a year? I don't know that. It's hard to say. This league is tough and it's getting [sic.] more challenging every year, everyone is trying to move forward. I wouldn't want to put a time-limit on it."

'Poch' never finished outside the top five in his five full seasons as Spurs manager until his sacking in November 2019.

