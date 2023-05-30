PSG target Manuel Ugarte prefers Chelsea move as Blues make €65 million offer which includes sending attacker on loan to Sporting: Reports

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea are offering €60 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old midfielder. He has made a name for himself at Sporting since joining them from Famalicao in 2021.

Ugarte has made 85 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese giants. He largely plays as a No. 6 and specializes in breaking up attacks and shielding his centre-backs.

Ugarte could slot straight into Chelsea's first-team plans with the Blues set to lose two experienced central midfielders in back-to-back transfer windows. Jorginho joined Arsenal in January and N'Golo Kante's contract expires this summer.

It seems that owner Todd Boehly doesn't plan on stopping his spending spree any time soon. Chelsea spent close to €330 million on players in January, including a British record fee of €121 million on midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

PSG, meanwhile, could lose one of their most experienced midfielders this summer. Marco Verratti, 30, is said to be reconsidering his future at the Parc des Princes as he is unhappy with Lionel Messi's impending exit.

Danilo Pereira could also use some competition in the defensive midfield spot. The Portugal international is a No. 6 by trade but has often played as a centre-back this season due to PSG's injury problems in central defense.

Former Chelsea winger praises exit-linked PSG superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is believed to be on the radars of two Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United have been linked with the Brazil international while L'Equipe (h/t Chelsea Chronicle) claim that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the 31-year-old. Willian, who spent seven years at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2020, is excited by the prospect of seeing the PSG playmaker in England.

The Fulham winger told Stats Perform:

"Neymar, with the quality he has, performs anywhere. Wherever he goes in the world, he can easily perform with the quality he has, the talent he has. It would be really cool to see him playing in the Premier League."

Willian added:

"Wherever he goes, he has the necessary quality to be able to enjoy and play the beautiful football he knows. He has a place in any team in the world for his quality."

The Blues will have to clear out a big space on their wage bill if they make a move for Neymar. He is believed to be pocketing a salary of £606,000 a week at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar will still have two seasons left on his contract at the end of the campaign.

Poll : 0 votes