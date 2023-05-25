PSG superstar expresses desire to leave due to Lionel Messi's uncertain future: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti reportedly wants to leave the club due to Lionel Messi's expected exit this summer.

According to 90min (h/t Fichajes.net), Premier League clubs are believed to have the financial power to onboard the Italy international. In Spain, Real Madrid have been touted as a potential destination, with manager Carlo Ancelotti a fan of the player.

Apparently, Verratti is unhappy about the prospect of Messi's exit this summer. The Argentina icon is expected to leave the club as a free agent, with a return to Barcelona on the cards. Secondly, the PSG midfielder wants a new challenge.

Verratti has failed to win any European trophy with Les Parisiens and is seemingly intent on a change of scenery. The 30-year-old has, however, won eight Ligue 1 titles since moving from Pescara in 2012.

It remains to be seen if PSG will let Verratti leave, with the player's contract running until the summer of 2026. He is undoubtedly one of Christophe Galtier's main men in midfield and has made 36 appearances across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, whose current contracts expire this summer, are seemingly set to sign short-term extensions. Los Merengues are also in the market to sign a new left-back, which would free up Eduardo Camavinga to play in central midfield.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is believed to be on Real Madrid's radar as well.

Lionel Messi reportedly has no offers from Barcelona as PSG exit looms

Barcelona stars Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto reportedly met with Lionel Messi in Paris last week and asked the Argentina icon about his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Messi replied 'no' when asked if he had any offers on the table from the newly crowned La Liga winners. He also has an offer of around €500 million per year from a Saudi Arabian club.

The 35-year-old spent 21 years in Catalonia before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021. He is arguably the greatest player in Barca's history and speculation regarding an emotional return to Spotify Camp Nou has been rife.

It has even been claimed that Messi wants Busquets and Alba to stay beyond the summer if he were to sign for Barcelona.

