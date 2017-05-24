Reports: Real Madrid agree to sell star player to Manchester City

Manchester City now have to agree personal terms with the Real Madrid star.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 24 May 2017, 12:31 IST

What’s the story?

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for their goalkeeper, Keylor Navas according to reports in Spain. Spanish journalist, Eduardo Inda has indicated that clubs met this week and agreed on the transfer of the Costa Rican shot-stopper.

Previously…

Keylor Navas has been holding 'secret talks' with a Serie A side according to Italian daily, Il Messaggero. The Real Madrid goalkeeper has reportedly gone behind the club’s back and held discussions with an Italian side regarding a move there in the summer.

Navas was also linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the beginning of the 2015/16 season. He was on the verge of signing for Manchester United in a 'cash + player swap' deal involving De Gea.

However, the infamous fax machine incident happened, and the move broke down. He's been Los Blancos's #1 and has guided them to a league title and a Champions League trophy.

Going in depth

Los Blancos are ready to sell Navas in the summer as they are confident of signing David De Gea from Manchester United. The Spaniard has reportedly informed the Red Devils that he wants to join the Madrid side this summer.

Pep Guardiola has taken advantage of this situation and has swooped in for the Costa Rican goalkeeper. The Manchester City manager is not happy with Claudio Bravo, who he had signed from Barcelona last summer.

Bravo was signed to replace Joe Hart in goal for the Citizens. However, the Chilean was not able to adjust to the Premier League and was conceding a lot of goals.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will secure the signing of De Gea before selling Navas to Manchester City. With the derby rivals getting stronger, Manchester United might end up delaying the transfer of the Spaniard to Bernabeu.

Manchester City will be spending around £200 million again this summer, but if they are not able to sign Navas from Madrid soon, they might opt for another goalkeeper. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bernd Leno have also been linked with a move to the Etihad.

Manchester United also need a replacement and might ask Los Blancos to send the Costa Rican international to Old Trafford instead. The transfer saga is bound to be a good one this summer.

Author’s Take

Keylor Navas is definitely an upgrade on Claudio Bravo. And at Madrid, De Gea will surely be an upgrade on Navas. The ultimate 'losers' of this transfer would be Manchester United as the other two sides are in a win-win situation right now.