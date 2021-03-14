Real Madrid and Manchester City monitoring €50 million deal for AC Milan midfielder with Paris Saint-Germain leading the race - Reports

As per Algerian publication Competition, both Real Madrid and Manchester City will compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer is said to be a firm part of the future project that has been laid out for AC Milan, holding his own in their midfield alongside the likes of Sandro Tonali and Franck Kessie. However, the 23-year-old currently has a 50-million release clause that could be triggered this summer.

The Algerian has already made 20 appearances for Milan this season and has caught the eye of many European clubs. While PSG are said to be leading the race - with talks about a potential swap deal for Leandro Paredes on the cards - both Real Madrid and Manchester City are said to be following the midfielder.

While Manchester City might be interested in bolstering their star-studded midfield lineup, Real Madrid could be looking to bring in new and younger players to give competition to their existing midfield lineup, including the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric.

Real Madrid will look to strengthen their midfield this summer

Ismael Bennacer

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with moves for various midfielders as they look to re-establish their superiority.

The midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric may have seen the highest of highs over the past few seasons, but the Los Blancos are reportedly looking to replace their aging players and provide competition for places.

With both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan at Arsenal, and Isco and Lucas Vasquez heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, the Spanish giants have been linked with various creative midfield options, including Fabian Ruiz from Napoli and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

The Los Blancos could also be on the move for defensive midfielders despite Zinedine Zidane putting his trust in Federico Valverde this season. 25-year-old Celta Vigo defensive midfield player Renato Tapia has been linked with a transfer to Madrid, while rumored links with 18-year-old France and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga persist.

Real Madrid will now be looking to make a late charge for the La Liga title this season. The Los Blancos picked up a 1-1 draw against league leaders Atletico Madrid before overturning a one-goal deficit in injury time at Elche to close the gap with their local rivals to just six points.