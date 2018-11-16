×
Real Madrid star wants to follow Ronaldo to Juventus, Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool for Premier League star, and more transfer news - 16th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.75K   //    16 Nov 2018, 20:34 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

As we inch closer towards the winter transfer window in January, several clubs seem to be preparing themselves to do business in the near future - some, to reinforce their respective sides and some, to get rid of deadwood tying them down.

We have encountered a fair share of transfer news and rumours today, with top clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United being linked with potential transfer deals, while some high-profile players have also been mentioned in other rumours.

On that note, amidst all the chaos being generated by speculation, here is a look at today's top transfer news, stories and updates:

#5 Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United
Eric Bailly has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United three seasons ago but has quickly slipped down manager Jose Mourinho's pecking order. The Ivorian made 38 appearances across all competitions in his debut season but made just 18 last season.

This season, things seem to have gotten worse for him, as he had only made 3 Premier League appearances, with Mourinho preferring the likes of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, resulting in just 3 league appearances for Bailly.

Now, reports from The Sun claim that Bailly could be eyeing a move away from Manchester United and that the 24-year-old is wanted by Premier League giants like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the report also suggests that the Red Devils aren't willing to let Bailly leave as they reportedly believe that he has plenty of room to improve.

The defender himself hasn't expressed any desire to leave yet, and could choose to stay at the Old Trafford-based club should he be guaranteed a more significant role at the club.

