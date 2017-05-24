Reports: Real Madrid lead Atletico Madrid in chase for U-21 Spanish starlet

Real Betis youngster Dani Ceballos is attracting plenty of interest across Europe but Los Blancos are favourites to sign him

Dani Ceballos is one of the hottest young prospects in Spanish football

What’s the story?

Highly-rated Real Betis star Dani Ceballos is reportedly the subject of a tug-of-war between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper AS. Los Blancos are willing to negotiate with Real Betis for a transfer and immediately loan him back for the 2017/18 season, instead of triggering his release clause of €15 million, which puts them in an advantage over Atletico, who want to buy him outright.

Previously

Ceballos was already linked with Real Madrid in the past and responded to those rumours by claiming his future was at Betis. Earlier in the season, he said, “The thing I'm focused on now is the game against Sporting and concentration on the under-21 [UEFA European Under-21 Championship], which we intend to win. From that point is where things will start to happen but I have three years on my contract with Betis and my future is here."

Also Read: Scout Report: Analysing Real Madrid target Dani Ceballos

The heart of the matter

Real Betis ended the season in 15th place in La Liga and are in a bit of a financial crisis. Los Verdiblancos are desperate to raise funds and Dani Ceballos is their most prized asset, especially after the Spanish youngster enjoyed a breakout season, controlling the heart of their midfield as he scored two goals and assisted two in 30 games for Betis in 2016/17.

According to the report, Real Madrid are keen on repeating the formula that has worked with Marco Asensio – buying up the best young Spanish players and then loaning them out to gain experience. Dani Ceballos perfectly fits that mould, and Madrid are quite keen to ensure that they beat out Atletico Madrid and other Premier League and Serie A clubs that are interested.

Madrid officials have already met with representatives of Real Betis and Ceballos, with a view to hashing out a €10 million transfer fee that will rise to €15 million in add-ons. The move will see Los Blancos loan Ceballos back to Real Betis for the next season – which could be crucial in getting the deal over the line.

Also Read: Real Madrid: 5 youngsters who could be the Spanish Champions' next Galactico

Video

Author’s Take

Earlier in the season, Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke claimed that the person who negotiated the deal to get Marco Asensio to Real Madrid ‘deserved a statue’. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has drifted into the tactic of buying young Spanish players and loaning them out – which has seen Madrid reap great benefits. Dani Ceballos would be a perfect long-term replacement for Luka Modric in the centre of the park, and €15 million would be a relative steal for the Betis youngster.